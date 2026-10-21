CEF Young seeks more applicants

Applications close at the end of October for students looking to receive support for their tertiary studies through the Young branch of the Country Education Fund (CEF). Grants are available to those aged between 16-25 who live or went to school in Young, can demonstrate need and show commitment to achieving their tertiary goals. At this stage 25 applications have been received, with CEF Young branch president Colin Hardwick encouraging more eligible students to apply. “For some local kids the challenge of moving away, getting accommodation and giving up their part-time jobs is a hill too steep to climb,” Colin said. “In some instances, they can be the first members of their family to go to university.” The organisation is not limited to university however, with those looking to undertake study through TAFE supported by the program. The CEF Young committee is bolstered by members of the teaching staff at both Young High School and Hennessy Catholic College, giving students a familiar face to fall back on if support is needed. Funding provided comes from donations and fundraisers, and can be distributed to students to cover travel, tools, textbooks, computers and accommodation. “We want to see them achieve their goals and come back to the country to work and raise their families,” Colin said “There are many graduates around town who work in finance, agriculture and health who’ve gone through the program.” An example of this is Maddie Noakes, a Young High School graduate of 2022, who completed her Bachelor of Agriculture with the support of Young CEF scholarships. Maddie has also secured permanent employment in the agricultural industry with Grain Corp, working as a logistics and inventory coordinator. To apply, go to http://cef.org.au/foundations/young/#grants or visit the ‘Country Education Foundation – Young’ Facebook page.