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CEF Young seeks more applicants

<p>CEF Young past recipient Maddie Noakes at her graduated from Charles Sturt University earlier this year. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>CEF Young past recipient Maddie Noakes at her graduated from Charles Sturt University earlier this year. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

CEF Young past recipient Maddie Noakes at her graduated from Charles Sturt University earlier this year. PHOTO: Supplied

Applications closing on 31 October
October 21, 2026 • 05:00

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