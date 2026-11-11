Hiba finishes top 10 in the state for spelling

Young Public School's Hiba Sultan's trip to Penrith for the Premier's Senior State Spelling Bee has seen her finish seventh overall. After practicing with her sister in the lead-up to the event, she was nervous, but handled the first round easily. "Luckily, our first round was a practice round, where we were introduced by our names, where we came from, and our role models, and mine was my amazing dad," Hiba said. The second round jumped up to level five words, and Hiba managed to last four rounds to finish as the seventh best senior speller in NSW. Overall, 210,000 students around the state took part in spelling bees in the lead up to the Penrith event. "It was an amazing experience," Hiba said.