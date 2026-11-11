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Hiba finishes top 10 in the state for spelling

<p>Hiba Sultan represented Young Public School at the top spelling event in the state. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Hiba Sultan represented Young Public School at the top spelling event in the state. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Hiba Sultan represented Young Public School at the top spelling event in the state. PHOTO: Supplied

Local student stars at state level
November 11, 2026 • 01:00

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