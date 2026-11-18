Young Preschool Kindergarten has welcomed the state government’s backdown from their proposed Universal Funding Program, but have indicated the matter is not over from their point of view. The not-for-profit facility stood to lose significant financial support through the proposed program, which planned to allocate funding via a methodology based on 2027 enrolments. The state government has now committed to keep the existing level of funding for community preschools for the next two years. Young Preschool Kindergarten director Angela Milne says she was relieved by the news but not totally reassured on the future state of play. “I’d say it’s good for now, and certainly a big relief heading into next year,” Angela said. What remains unclear is the future of Young Mobile Play Activities, which is also solely funded by the state government, under a different pathway. Angela says while the preschool’s funding has been assured, the same cannot be said for the play group, which has been run in conjunction with the preschool for almost three decades. She added the questions she’s raised to the education department have so far gone unanswered. “Whilst the Government has released a reprieve for Preschool funding, we have heard nothing about our mobile play group funding,” Angela said. “This service is vital, especially for our rural and remote families, some of these families live on farms, 80km away from a service centre. “This service bridges the gap between many support services in Young, and importantly it’s a feeder for the preschool when the children turn three.” The state government’s decision to not alter community preschool funding for at least the next two years has come as a relief for many in the early education sector. Facilities in Young, as well as many other rural and regional centres, were set to be impacted by the tabled Universal Preschool Funding program had it been implemented as planned next year. “For 2027 and 2028, services will be guaranteed at least their 2026 funding allocation, adjusted for operational changes such as enrolments and opening hours,” a state government release read. Concerns do remain over the long-term vision for preschool funding, and the capping of the financial support over the next two years. Independent Education Union of Australia NSW/ACT Branch secretary Carol Matthews said while the news was positive, there is still negotiations to be had on future funding and wages. “We welcome today’s announcement that community preschools will not face funding cuts in 2027 or 2028 that would have impacted the viability of their services,” Ms Matthews said. “We understand the government is prepared to provide additional assistance for those services that need it to provide pay rises to their staff, and we look forward to further details. "Since wages are the largest operating cost for preschools, frozen funding levels are insufficient to cover higher expenses, creating pressure on preschool budgets." Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke says she remains committed to representing local preschool directors, who she met with last week before the state government’s announcement. “Any government policy that threatens the viability of preschools and childcare services impacts our parents' ability to remain in the workforce and weakens the economic and social fabric of our local communities,” Ms Cooke said. “The government's announcement over the weekend provides some short-term relief, but it’s important to look beyond the headlines because the Universal Preschool Funding model remains unchanged. “Many services are still expected to face significant funding shortfalls once the temporary extension expires. “I’m now seeking updated feedback from the directors who attended last week's meeting, as well as those who were unable to attend, to understand the impact of the weekend's announcement and whether they feel they have been properly consulted.”