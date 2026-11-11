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Stars in the making at Young Regional Conservatorium

<p>2026 Guitar Scholarship recipient Lachlan Holt performs at Sunday\\'s concert. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>2026 Guitar Scholarship recipient Lachlan Holt performs at Sunday\\'s concert. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n

2026 Guitar Scholarship recipient Lachlan Holt performs at Sunday's concert. PHOTOS: Supplied

Scholarships open doors for the next generation of regional musicians
Sharon Smithers
November 11, 2026 • 05:00

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