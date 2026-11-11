Stars in the making at Young Regional Conservatorium

For young musicians growing up in regional NSW, opportunities to learn, perform and develop their talents can be life-changing. On Sunday, Young Regional Conservatorium celebrated those opportunities as students performed at the state-of-the-art Southern Cross Cinema and 13 scholarships were awarded for 2027. For Conservatorium CEO Dr Wendy Brooks, the importance of providing young people with access to quality music education is deeply personal. Growing up in regional NSW, Dr Brooks learned piano from local Josephite nuns and had never seen a grand piano until she auditioned at the Sydney Conservatorium. Today, she is a passionate advocate for regional music education, helping ensure young musicians have opportunities to develop their talents regardless of where they live. Dr Brooks said the Conservatorium's scholarship program recognises students who demonstrate dedication to their musical studies, make excellent progress and successfully audition. The scholarships provide financial assistance while creating further opportunities for students to perform and develop their musical abilities. "It is considered quite prestigious to win a scholarship, and they can be quite competitive," Dr Brooks said. The 2026 scholarship recipients showcased their talents during Sunday's concert, while the presentation recognised another 13 young musicians who will receive support in 2027. Among them were Magdalena Wright, progressing from an Early Learner award to the Brass Scholarship, and Molly Daniels, moving from the Senior Musical Theatre Scholarship to the broader YRC Scholarship. The program is supported by generous donors, including Conservatorium patrons Professor Anna Reid and Dr Peter Petocz, alongside the Thurtell family, Judy Barker and Dr Brooks. As president of the Association of NSW Regional Conservatoriums, which represents 17 conservatoriums across the state, Dr Brooks also advocates for greater access to music education in regional communities. For the students taking their first steps onto the stage, the scholarships offer more than recognition of their achievements — they provide encouragement and opportunities to continue their musical journeys. For the full list of 2027 Young Regional Conservatorium scholarship recipients, see page 10. 2026 Woodwind Scholarship recipient Annie Starr performs on the Southern Cross Cinema stage. Many talented Young Regional Conservatorium students were celebrated at their Scholarship Concert and Awards Presentation at Southern Cross Cinema on Sunday 8 November. The 2026 scholarship recipients showcased their musical talents at Southern Cross Cinema, while 13 scholarships were awarded for 2027, supporting the continued development of young musicians across the region. The recipients are listed below. Young Regional Conservatorium Scholarship Recipients 2027 Scholarship Recipients - Violin Scholarship – Alice Jamieson - Brass Scholarship – Magdalena Wright - Early Learner Scholarship – Bobby Thackeray - Percussion Scholarship – Jack Willis - Guitar Scholarship – Johann Rothe - Vocal Scholarship – Sophia Hackett - Pop/Rock Scholarship – Joseph Reeve - Woodwind Scholarship – Thea White - Thurtell Encouragement Award – Georgie Cowell - Musical Theatre Scholarship – Elsie Fogg - HSC Support Scholarship – Matilda Dunford - Piano Scholarship – Liam Howard - YRC Scholarship – Molly Daniels 2026 Scholarship Recipients - Violin Scholarship – Oscar Wright - Brass Scholarship – Finn Gordon - Early Learner Scholarship – Magdalena Wright - Early Learner Scholarship – Maddison Eldridge - Percussion Scholarship – Jack Willis - Guitar Scholarship – Lachlan Holt - Vocal Scholarship – Sophia Hackett - Pop/Rock Scholarship – Noah Hosken - Woodwind Scholarship – Annie Starr - Thurtell Encouragement Award – Lily Griffith - Junior Musical Theatre Scholarship – Ashlyn Pryke - Senior Musical Theatre Scholarship – Molly Daniels - HSC Support Scholarship – Lachlan Li - YRC Scholarship – Matilda Dunford