Year 12 graduates turn attention to upcoming HSC exams

Year 12 graduation ceremonies were held across the Hilltops last week as students prepare for their upcoming exams. School holidays have now begun, starting on Monday 28 September, with classes resuming on Monday 12 October. While it might be a relaxing period for some, the most senior of students will have a busy few weeks of study as they reach the end of their time in secondary school. Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams begin on Tuesday 13 October, and conclude on 5 November. Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke was unable to attend the ceremonies due to parliamentary commitments in Sydney, but passed on her congratulations to the graduates “The graduation of the class of 2026 marks a milestone, not only for students and their families, but for schools, communities and the future of our region,” Ms Cooke said. “Every student should be incredibly proud of all that they have accomplished and all they have done to get to this moment. “Graduating represents the countless hours of study, the support of teachers and school staff and the encouragement of family and friends along the way. “While pathways may differ, the skills developed through education, including critical thinking, communication and teamwork, will continue to serve these young people throughout their lives. “Congratulations to the class of 2026. I wish you every success as you enter the next chapter of your lives and look forward to witnessing everything you achieve."