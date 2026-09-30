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Year 12 graduates turn attention to upcoming HSC exams

<p>Local Year 12 students are down to the final hurdle, with HSC exams beginning in less than two weeks. PHOTO: Murrumburrah High School</p>\\n
<p>Local Year 12 students are down to the final hurdle, with HSC exams beginning in less than two weeks. PHOTO: Murrumburrah High School</p>\\n

Local Year 12 students are down to the final hurdle, with HSC exams beginning in less than two weeks. PHOTO: Murrumburrah High School

Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams begin on Tuesday 13 October, and conclude on 5 November.
September 30, 2026 • 06:00

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