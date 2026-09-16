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Young North Aerobics Team Shines at Nationals

<p>Mrs McIllhatton with the school\\'s inaugural aerobics team at Nationals. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Mrs McIllhatton with the school\\'s inaugural aerobics team at Nationals. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n

Mrs McIllhatton with the school's inaugural aerobics team at Nationals. PHOTOS: Supplied

Fourth place in first year for local school
September 16, 2026 • 08:00

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