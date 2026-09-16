Young North Aerobics Team Shines at Nationals

Young North Public School's aerobics team made their debut at the National Aerobics Championships held on the Sunshine Coast late last month, achieving an impressive fourth place. The team’s journey marks a significant milestone, particularly as this is their first year participating in aerobics competitions. Competing against teams from across the country, the girls demonstrated remarkable enthusiasm and pride on the national stage. Their outstanding performance and sportsmanship did not go unnoticed. Teacher Mrs McIllhatton and school principal Mrs TeMoananui expressed their delight at the team’s achievement, highlighting the dedication, commitment, and teamwork shown by the girls throughout the season. “The girls put their hearts into training everyday and three morning sessions each week and learning a completely new sport. "Placing fourth in their very first competition is a testament to their perseverance and positive attitude,” said Mrs McIllhatton. This result has inspired the students of Young North and the broader school community, showing what can be achieved through courage and determination. Young North Public School is already looking forward to building on this success and participating in future competitions. Congratulations to the Young North's aerobics team for their outstanding achievement and for proudly representing their school and community.