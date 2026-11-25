What was traditionally a quieter night on Young's Cherry Festival calendar has become an award-winning celebration of the cultures and communities that help shape the Hilltops region. Introduced during the 75th National Cherry Festival in December 2025, the Multicultural Cherry Fiesta brought international food, music and cultural performances into Boorowa Street, creating a new opening-night attraction for locals and visitors. The event was made possible through a $100,000 grant from Multicultural NSW and was designed to celebrate the region's cultural diversity alongside its longstanding cherry-growing heritage. Its success has since been recognised at state level, including a 2026 NSW Local Government Excellence Award in the Festivals and Community Events category and an RH Dougherty Award for Innovation in Special Events. The fiesta also picked up a Keep Australia Beautiful NSW Tidy Towns Sustainability Awards, winning the Community Spirit & Inclusion award for their population category. But beyond the awards, the fiesta has introduced a different dimension to a festival traditionally centred on the district's cherry industry, street parade and agricultural heritage. For the Young and District Multicultural Association (YADMA), the celebration has provided an important opportunity to share cultural traditions with the wider community. YADMA publicity officers Michele Gadd and Roxy Bartolo said performing in the heart of Young had been particularly meaningful. "Dance is an important expression of our cultural identity, and being able to perform in front of the community allowed us to showcase our traditions, heritage and pride," Michele said. "Seeing our culture embraced and welcomed by the wider community was truly special." The inaugural event brought together cultural performances, international food and cherry-inspired cooking demonstrations by celebrity chef Adam Liaw. For YADMA, however, the significance extended beyond the entertainment. The association said bringing different cultural groups together required considerable planning, strong community connections and the ongoing involvement of Young's Filipino community. "Most importantly, the celebration helped people from different backgrounds feel welcomed, included and more connected to the wider community," Roxy added. The fiesta also helped establish Friday evening as an important part of the National Cherry Festival, giving visitors another reason to arrive early and experience Young's main street. Now returning for its second year on Friday, December 4, the event will again feature food, music and cultural performances representing communities from across the world. Among those returning will be the Filipino community, bringing a different tradition to this year's celebrations. Last year, performers presented the Sinulog, a cultural dance originating in Cebu in the Philippines. This year, they will showcase the MassKara Festival dance, inspired by the colourful celebrations of Bacolod City. The performance offers another opportunity for the wider community to experience the traditions and stories behind the people who call Young home. YADMA hopes the fiesta will continue to grow, encouraging more cultural groups to become involved. "We would love to see more cultural groups participate and have the opportunity to share their traditions, stories and heritage with the community," Roxy said. The 2026 program also includes Chinese lion dancing, Brazilian samba, Aboriginal dance, Samoan fire dancing and performances representing Nepalese, Thai and Korean cultures. Award-winning barbecue champion Adam Roberts will bring cherry-inspired dishes to the celebrations, which will run along Boorowa Street from 6pm before the fireworks display at 9pm. For YADMA, the long-term hope is that the fiesta will become an important part of Young's cultural identity, strengthening community connections while showcasing the town as a welcoming destination. What began as a new addition to a milestone Cherry Festival is now developing into a tradition that celebrates not only what the region grows, but the people who call it home.