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Get out into country gardens on November 1

<p>The unique Glencara garden will be on show. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>The unique Glencara garden will be on show. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n

The unique Glencara garden will be on show. PHOTOS: Supplied

Tickets are $20 for all or or $5 at each garden.
By LIBBY PLUMLEY
October 21, 2026 • 01:00

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