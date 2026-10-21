Get out into country gardens on November 1

Five beautiful gardens will open to the public on Sunday 1 November at 10am as part of important fund raising by the Young Hospital Auxiliary. The public is invited to visit the gardens, two country gardens north of Young, and three town gardens while supporting the Auxiliary. Tickets are $20 or $5 at each garden. Rhonda and John Hobson at 159 Willawong Street, Young, have worked over the last 30 years to establish a park like garden, with large trees and a spacious lawn area at the back, a perfect golf chipping practice area. A wisteria covered walkway leads from the house to the higher level. A mixture of mature shrubs runs along the front of the house. Enjoy morning or afternoon tea looking out onto this spacious garden. Tucked behind Alex and Clint Sheather’s beautifully restored weatherboard cottage at 95 Wombat Street, Young, is a 14 year old cottage garden. A Portuguese Laurel hedge runs from the street to a garden dominated by an Oriental Pear tree and a Forest Pansy tree. A beautiful Pierre de Ronsard climbing rose over a walkway leads to a lower level vegetable garden with fruit trees. This garden is a fine example of a town cottage garden. June James’ garden at 19 Ripon Street, is a beautifully presented small garden proving that horticultural interests can be on any scale. Small garden beds, pot plants and interesting plants make this garden a gem of beauty. A drive out to Thuddungra and down Kikiamah Lane to Paul and Karen Kaveney’s garden at “Coolonga”, 245 McLaughlins Road, reveals a large expansive country garden comprising several large garden rooms, with interesting sculptures and structures placed throughout the garden. A range of citrus trees and a vegetable garden complements the trees and shrubs. Dry stone walls are outstanding as you progress from garden room to garden room. Turning onto Jerrybang Lane to Glencara, the home of Jodie and Jane Costello is a drive through farming heaven. This could well be the last opportunity to see ‘Glencara’ with its quirky garden rooms where Alice in Wonderland could be lurking. Jane’s designs are all unique – formal, whimsical or simply a bit of fun. This is a garden that does not stay the same. A wonderful display of capital pear trees and a grove of silver birch trees add to the interest of progressing through various areas of this large country garden. Lunch, as well morning and afternoon tea, will be served on the new deck on the eastern side of the house looking into an expanse of garden.