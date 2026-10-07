New kites, new rides set to lift Harden festival

The skies above Harden will fill with colour on Saturday 10 October when the Harden Kite Festival returns with new display kites, additional amusement rides and a fresh line-up of market stallholders. Held at Harden Picnic Racecourse from 10am to 4pm, the festival has built its reputation around giant kites, family entertainment and an affordable day out, with entry remaining a $2 gold coin donation per person. Hilltops Council Tourism and Events Coordinator David Munnerley said the festival’s appeal was also closely tied to the community effort behind it. “What makes the Harden Kite Festival such a special event is the way it brings the whole community together while showcasing everything that makes our region unique,” Mr Munnerley said. Local volunteers, community groups, businesses and organisations all contribute to the event, from helping deliver activities and entertainment to supporting visitors across the festival grounds. Mr Munnerley said that involvement helped create the welcoming atmosphere the festival had become known for, while also giving visitors a chance to experience the broader Harden-Murrumburrah community. “The festival is built on strong community involvement, with local volunteers, community groups, businesses and organisations all playing a role in creating a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere,” he said. “For visitors, the festival offers the perfect opportunity to experience the best of the Hilltops region.” For 2026, families can also expect several new additions. A couple of new amusement rides will join the festival, while several first-time market stallholders will bring new products, food and experiences to the grounds. But the kites remain at the heart of the event. “We’re particularly excited that several kite flyers will be showcasing new display kites that haven’t been seen at the festival before,” Mr Munnerley said. “These impressive creations are sure to add even more colour, movement and spectacle to the skies above Harden.” Visitors will also be able to bring their own kites and use the public kite-flying area. Children can take part in free activities including kite decorating, face painting and the giant sandpit, while a petting zoo and other family entertainment will operate throughout the day. All-day amusement ride passes will cost $25 each or three for $60, with individual ride tickets available for $10. The entertainment program begins at 10am with The Little Riverina Band, followed by the Australian Army Band Kapooka from 10:30am. The official opening will take place at 11am, followed by a kite talk with Michael Richards at 11:30am. Young Town Band, Christine Wishart’s Dance Studio and Murrumburrah Public School Band are among the afternoon performers, with a Fire & Rescue display scheduled for 3pm. Markets and food vans will operate throughout the day, with handmade goods, local produce, food and gifts among the offerings. Visitors are also welcome to bring their own picnic and settle in for the day. Mr Munnerley said keeping the festival accessible and affordable for families remained an important part of the event. “From the spectacular kite displays filling the sky to children’s activities, market stalls, live entertainment and community exhibits,” he said. “There are plenty of affordable activities on offer, so families can enjoy a fantastic day out without stretching the budget.” Free parking will be available at Harden Picnic Racecourse, with limited accessible parking and a designated drop-off and pick-up area. Visitors are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or camping chairs, as seating at the venue is limited. No advance booking is required and the festival will go ahead in wet weather unless lightning is detected in the area. The Harden Kite Festival will be held at Harden Picnic Racecourse, 4559 Burley Griffin Way, Cunningar, from 10am to 4pm on Saturday 10 October.