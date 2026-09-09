Social media
Home page>News>Events>Think a day at the Show ...
Events

Think a day at the Show has to be expensive? Take a closer look

<p>The Young Show will be held on Sunday 20 September. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>The Young Show will be held on Sunday 20 September. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

The Young Show will be held on Sunday 20 September. PHOTO: Supplied

A day at the Young Show can offer plenty without much extra spending.
Sharon Smithers
September 9, 2026 • 06:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES