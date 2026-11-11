What's On around the Hilltops

Jugiong Exhibition Gives Back to the Community An exhibition that has helped maintain Jugiong's historic church and supported local charities will return later this month, bringing artists and visitors together for a weekend of creativity. The 11th Jugiong Art Exhibition will be held at Jugiong Hall from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 November, continuing a biennial tradition that has been part of village life for more than two decades. While visitors come to see and purchase artwork, the exhibition has a wider purpose. Funds raised have helped maintain Jugiong's historic church as a place for care, connection and community, with support also directed to local charities. The exhibition brings together emerging artists, familiar exhibitors and contributors from further afield, giving local audiences an opportunity to discover original work and appreciate the talent behind it. This year's featured artist is Emma Sheehan, who has recently settled in Jugiong. Known for her contemporary still-life paintings, Sheehan uses bold colour, pattern and texture to turn everyday objects, treasured memories and interior spaces into lively compositions. Sheehan has also donated one of her paintings as the prize in the exhibition raffle, adding another way for visitors to support the event's fundraising work. The weekend begins with an opening cocktail party at Jugiong Hall on Friday 20 November from 7pm, followed by public exhibition days on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November. For the small village, the event is an opportunity to welcome visitors, celebrate artistic talent and continue a tradition that has contributed to community life well beyond the exhibition walls. Residents from across the Hilltops and surrounding districts are encouraged to visit, browse the artworks and support the community purpose behind the event. Details and bookings for the opening evening are available through the Jugiong Art Exhibition's TryBooking page. An Eclectic Art Journey – Leonie Bell Exhibition Burrangong Gallery, Young Visitor Information Centre, Lovell Street, Young 7 November – 17 December 2026 Discover the diverse work of Boorowa artist Leonie Bell in her solo exhibition, 'An Eclectic Art Journey'. Working across a range of mediums, Leonie draws inspiration from nature, rural life and Australia's ancient landscapes. The accomplished artist has also been selected to judge the Young Society of Artists' 43rd Annual National Cherry Festival Art Exhibition. Murrumburrah-Harden Community Bank Show Murrumburrah Showground, Woolrych Street, Harden Saturday, 14 November | From 7:30am Celebrate country traditions with livestock judging, horse events, woodchopping, Quick Shear, market stalls and family entertainment at the Murrumburrah-Harden Community Bank Show. Highlights include rodeo bull riding, the popular dachshund dash, dog high jump and evening fireworks. The annual event brings the community together for a full day of agricultural competition and entertainment. Paranormal Investigation at Murrumburrah Museum Harden-Murrumburrah Historical Society Museum, 304 Albury Street, Harden Saturday, 14 November | 8pm–10pm Explore the mysteries of Murrumburrah's historic museum during a guided paranormal investigation with Most Haunted Ghost Tours. Using specialist equipment, participants will investigate reports of unexplained activity and gain after-hours access to rarely seen areas, including the basement and historic schoolhouse. An unusual opportunity to experience local history after dark. Paint the Hilltops Purple Westpac Young and Anderson Park, Young Friday, 20 November | 9am–1pm and 3pm–5pm Wear purple and show your support for preventing domestic and family violence. Visit Westpac Young for information and conversations with local services, then head to Anderson Park for free family activities, face painting, jumping castles and a community barbecue. The day encourages awareness, connection and community action. Jingle Mingle Christmas Markets – Boorowa Marsden Street, Boorowa Friday, 27 November | 2pm–6pm Get into the festive spirit as Boorowa's main street comes alive with Christmas shopping, market stalls and community cheer. Browse local businesses, discover unique gifts and enjoy free professional Santa photos near the Courthouse Hotel. Local retailers will trade until 6pm, with Christmas carols and entertainment following at Boorowa Park. Free entry. 5th Annual Toy Run and Family Fun Day Anderson Park, Lovell Street, Young Saturday, 12 December | From 10am Celebrate Christmas with Hilltops Community Hub and Sacred Syndicate Social Motorcycle Club. Enjoy free family activities including a jumping castle, petting zoo, spray tattoos and emergency services displays, with an RFS barbecue available. The motorcycle convoy arrives around 11.15am. Bring an unwrapped gift for a child aged 0–15 years to support local families through the Giving Tree.