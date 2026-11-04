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What's On Around the Hilltops

<p>The Murrumburrah-Harden Show is fast approaching. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>The Murrumburrah-Harden Show is fast approaching. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

The Murrumburrah-Harden Show is fast approaching. PHOTO: Supplied

Plenty coming up on the calendar as we enter November
Sharon Smithers
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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