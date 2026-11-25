Last Friday’s Paint the Hilltops Purple event saw the region come together to shine a light on domestic and family violence in the community and how it can go unseen. Organised by the Hilltops Domestic and Family Violence Reference Group, which takes in local law enforcement, health professionals and volunteer groups, the event has grown every year since beginning in 2023. Young Crisis Accommodation Centre manager Kerri Palmer said the community support, despite the wet and wild weather, made this year’s event extra special. “I don't know if those in the community who went to the trouble of wearing purple realise the impact they're having,” Ms Palmer said. “Both to all the organisers of the event, but more importantly to victim survivors who would be walking, in and around our communities amongst us. “Seeing people in their purple, seeing them decorate their windows, noticing kids walking around in purple, it gave us goosebumps. It was really heartwarming.” The day began on Boorowa Street out the front of Westpac, with resources and local professionals available, as well as purple cupcakes. The wet weather washed away the planned afternoon of entertainment in Anderson Park, but some swift organising saw the event move into the Town Hall. Children were in greater focus this year, with Kerri adding its never too early to start conversations about respect and kindness to create good lifelong habits. “Bringing the families together at the end of the day after picking kids up from school and actually then have those conversations together was really special,” Ms Palmer said. “That was a really important component of this year and the first time that we've ever actually done it. “We were very grateful to Hilltops Council for allowing us the use of the Town Hall and it was absolutely full of families.” To see more photos of the community coming together in various shades of purple, turn to page 7.