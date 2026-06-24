What began as a small retirement project has grown into a district-wide fundraising effort helping local cancer patients across Harden-Murrumburrah.

Since 2023, Harden local Steve Pinney has been collecting cans and bottles through the Return and Earn scheme, donating the proceeds to the Harden-Murrumburrah branch of Can Assist.

By June 2026, the total raised had reached $26,000.

Steve originally began collecting containers from family and friends as a way to make a little extra spending money while also doing something practical for the environment.

But after his own battle with prostate cancer, the project took on a deeper purpose.

Steve decided the money should go towards helping other people in the local area access cancer treatment and care through Can Assist.

His daughter Melissa Pinney said the idea grew steadily as more people heard what Steve was doing.

“Through word-of-mouth and support from the local newspaper and radio station, word started getting out,” she said.

“He even offers a pick-up service for elderly residents and arranges collection from local events and businesses.”

The scheme has since become a familiar part of community life, with container donations coming from local businesses, sporting events, private functions, the Harden Picnic Races, the Harden Kite Festival, touch football, a wedding function and even the local preschool graduation night.

One of the biggest single collections came from the 2025 Harden Picnic Races, where around 9000 containers were returned, raising over $900 from one event.

Steve cleans and sorts the donated containers before redeeming them through Return and Earn, with funds going directly to Can Assist. Members of the Can Assist committee also help with sorting after larger events.

“It’s very different work to his career as a Postal Manager with Australia Post for over 40 years,” Melissa said.

“It is certainly keeping him busy during his retirement though.”

The project expanded further after the Harden-Murrumburrah Can Assist branch applied for funding through GrainCorp’s Community Grants program.

The branch received $10,000, which allowed it to purchase 25 dedicated wheelie bins, 15 dump bins and signage for the recycling campaign.

The yellow bins are now placed throughout the Harden district and surrounding villages, with demand continuing to grow. Bins can also be provided for private parties and functions, then collected afterwards.

Steve is also happy to organise a drop-off point for people, all you need to do is give him a call on 0422 284 962.

The community effort has not only raised money for local cancer patients but has also encouraged recycling and helped keep containers out of landfill.

Steve’s work was recognised with the 2026 Australia Day Town Care Award, honouring his quiet dedication and the impact of the campaign.

Even while undergoing cancer treatment in 2024 and 2025, Steve continued collecting, sorting and encouraging others to get involved.

By the end of 2025, more than 210,000 containers had been recycled through the campaign.

The idea is now inspiring other communities, with the Deniliquin branch of Can Assist recently contacting Steve for advice on setting up a similar recycling program.

For the Harden-Murrumburrah branch of Can Assist, Steve’s efforts reflect the organisation’s motto: “You will never walk alone.”

Through one can, one bottle and one collection at a time, Steve has helped turn an everyday act of recycling into practical support for local people facing cancer.