The first advertisement for a forthcoming ‘New Chinese Store Chang Foong Tey’ appeared in the Burrangong Chronicle on 10 November 1875.

By Saturday 11 December, it opened as Chan Fung Tiy & Co. on Burrowa Street in the premises previously occupied by Mr Fletcher (next to Schmidt’s Chambers).

Chan Fung Tiy & Co was a branch of the Sydney firm Jor Tack Tong. The new store employed Choy Quin Young Haye as manager.

He had previously managed Sun Kum Hang on Main Street. Also from Sun Kum Hang, were two other Chinese staff members, Tommy and Jimmy, who conducted the drapery section. The store also stocked groceries, ironmongery, boots and shoes.

The parent company, Jor Tack Tong, was run by a group of Chinese Australian men, two of whom were living at Young just prior to opening Chan Fung Tiy. Park Yuk had arrived on the Barwon from Canton in 1864.

He was naturalised on 21 July 1873 when he was 40 years old and was a storekeeper at Young Lambing Flat. He applied for naturalisation because he wanted to purchase houses and land. Choy Quin, branch manager, had arrived from Canton in 1865 and was naturalised on 14 June 1875. At that time, he was a gardener at Young and desired to become a land holder.

Yan Lee Chan Kee operated the Young store in 1876 and also operated the Wombat branch store of Jor Tack Tong & Co at this time. Both stores were licensed to keep and sell explosives from 23 November 1877 to 30 September 1878.

Chan Fung Tiy donated to local charitable causes including the Indian Famine Relief fund along with two other Chinese stores, On Lee & Co and Sun Kum Hang. They also subscribed to the Burrangong Hospital fund. In May 1878,

Chan Fung Tiy purchased ‘that vacant lot of ground immediately opposite their present business premises, and lying between Mr Hickey’s and the Mechanic’s Institute, upon which they propose to erect a large brick store.’ The price paid for the sixty-feet frontage to Burrowa Street was £400.

The firm, however, overstretched itself and stopped payments to its creditors in August 1879. By September, all partners in the firm of Jor Tack Tong assigned their ‘real and personal estate and effects’ to Robert Walton Hogg, Uh Chong and Thomas McGregor of Sydney and wound up the business.

This meant that branch stores in Young, Wombat, Adelong, Tumut, Gundagai and Bathurst sold off their stock at large discounts.