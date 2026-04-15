A simple ten-minute check could be lifesaving when the Men’s Health Education Rural Van rolls into Young this week, offering free screenings aimed at catching serious health issues before it’s too late.

Brought to the region by the Rotary Club of Young, the mobile service has been travelling across regional New South Wales for more than six years, helping identify early warning signs of conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease—often before people even realise something is wrong.

One of the local organisers Hank Doll said the service is particularly important in country areas, where many men rarely visit a doctor.

“A lot of men, especially in the country, hardly ever see their GP,” he said.

While some people keep on top of their health with their GP, he said the van is designed for those who don’t —offering a simple, accessible check in a relaxed setting.

Inside the van, a registered nurse conducts tests for blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, and talks through any concerns privately.

Sometimes, those checks can reveal serious and urgent issues.

Mr Doll recalled one story about a visit where a local man arrived with his grandchild, appearing unwell.

“He arrived looking very sick", he said. “After the tests, the nurse referred him straight to hospital—his vitals didn’t look good at all.”

While not every visit is that critical, many people are encouraged to follow up with their GP based on the findings of the tests, which may have overwise gone undetected.

The program, operated by the Rotary Club of Warners Bay in collaboration with local NSW clubs, is focused on men’s health but is open to everyone.

Organisers say it’s about removing barriers—making it easy for people to check their health without needing an appointment. Just ten minutes can make a difference, they say.

The van will be set up in Young at the Bunnings car park on Wednesday, April 15, from 9.30am to 3.30pm, and at the Donges IGA car park on Thursday, April 16.

This year’s visit will also support the DV Safe Phone initiative, with locals encouraged to drop off old mobile phones to be refurbished and provided to people experiencing domestic violence.

For Mr Doll, the message is simple—don’t wait. “It’s quick, it’s free, and it could save your life.” he said.