For many older people across the Hilltops, staying safely and independently at home can begin with something as simple as a meal arriving at the front door.

But the value of that delivery can extend well beyond what is on the plate.

This National Meals on Wheels Day, Murrumburrah-Harden Flexible Care Services is joining communities across Australia in recognising the volunteers, staff and supporters who deliver meals — and regular human connection — to older people and others needing support.

Meals are among the practical supports that can help people remain living at home for longer, alongside transport, domestic assistance, personal care, gardening, social support, nursing and allied health services.

For people living alone in regional communities, however, the person arriving with lunch may also be one of the few people they see that day.

Murrumburrah-Harden Flexible Care Services Inc. chief executive Maryanne Fitzgerald said that social connection was an important part of the service.

“Our service highlights the importance of connecting with those who are socially isolated or alone in our community, at the same time providing a healthy nourishing meal to those who require,” she said.

“Murrumburrah-Harden Meals on Wheels, on a daily basis, understands the importance these small moments of connection are for our clients and volunteers.”

Meals on Wheels has operated in Australian communities for more than 70 years, with volunteers continuing to form the backbone of the service.

Meals on Wheels Australia chair Paul Sadler said what happened at the doorstep was often just as important as the meal itself.

“Every meal delivered represents more than nutrition, it is a check-in, a conversation and a moment of connection that can quite literally change someone’s day, and sometimes their life,” he said.

Meals on Wheels volunteer Marilyn from Murrumburrah-Harden Flexible Care Services helps deliver meals and connection to local residents.

It is a message that also reflects a broader reality around aged care in the Hilltops — support does not necessarily begin when someone can no longer live independently.

It can begin much earlier, when everyday tasks such as preparing meals, shopping, driving or keeping up with household jobs start becoming more difficult.

Seeking help at that stage does not mean giving up independence. In many cases, relatively small amounts of support can help an older person continue doing the things they can manage themselves while receiving assistance with the things that have become harder.

Families who are unsure where to begin can contact My Aged Care to discuss their circumstances and whether an assessment for government-funded support may be appropriate. An initial enquiry or assessment does not commit someone to accepting services.

For National Meals on Wheels Day, Murrumburrah-Harden Flexible Care is also encouraging local residents who may be curious about the service to give it a try.

The organisation is offering a free hot meal from its extensive menu options, with bookings essential.

People wanting to take part are asked to contact Jacinta on 6386 3561 before Monday, August 24.

For some, it may simply be an opportunity to sample a meal.

For others, it could be an introduction to one of the simplest forms of support available to help people remain connected, nourished and living at home in their own community.