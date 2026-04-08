A local program helping women rebuild their lives and reconnect with their families will be at the heart of a major fundraising event this May, as The Farm in Galong prepares to host its 2026 Gala Dinner.

The event will be held on Saturday, 2 May at the Hellenic Club Woden, bringing together around 200 guests including community leaders, businesses and supporters committed to helping break the cycle of addiction and disadvantage.

Established in 2019, The Farm in Galong is a not-for-profit residential rehabilitation program supporting women recovering from alcohol and other drug misuse. At its core is a simple but powerful belief — that whatever has been lost in a person’s life can be restored.

The 12-month program is designed to create lasting change, with women graduating with a qualification, employment and a place to live — giving them a strong foundation for long-term independence.

For mothers, the program also offers the opportunity to work towards reunification with their children, with some families able to live together onsite as part of their recovery journey.

Kim McKinnon from The Farm in Galong said the impact of the program on the women involved was profound.

“The impact on the lives of the women who finish the program is immense. They rejoin society as functioning individuals, often reunited with their families,” she said.

“They become role models for their children and others, helping to break the cycle of poverty and addiction.”

The upcoming gala dinner aims not only to raise vital funds for the program, but also to increase awareness of the service and its importance across regional communities.

In rural areas, where employment opportunities can be limited and social isolation more common, early intervention is critical. Without support, young people can fall into patterns of addiction, disengagement from education and involvement with the justice system.

The Farm in Galong offers a pathway out of that cycle — providing structure, support and the opportunity to rebuild lives before those patterns become entrenched.

With the theme “Wildflower – For Revival & Recovery”, the gala will reflect the resilience and strength of the women supported through the program.

Guests will enjoy a two-course dinner, live entertainment and fundraising activities, along with presentations from guest speakers including Richard Refshauge and Kate Cleary.

For many attending, the evening will be more than a fundraiser — it will be a chance to support a program that is restoring hope, rebuilding families and creating real change within the community. More information and contact details can be found at www.thefarmingalong.com.au.