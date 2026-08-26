Gambling reform passed parliament last week and it includes tough new restrictions to protect vulnerable customers from inducements while cracking down on illegal gambling operators and strengthening BetStop - the National Self Exclusion Register.

Key reforms include:

* banning wagering advertising during live coverage of sporting events on broadcast and online content services, with the restrictions commencing 15 minutes before and ending 5 minutes after a live sporting event between 5am and 8.30pm;

* banning wagering advertising in sports venues and on players’ and officials’ uniforms;

* banning the use of athletes, celebrities or influencers to promote wagering;

* restricting wagering advertising on TV to no more than three ads each hour between 5am and 8.30pm;

* banning wagering ads on the radio during school drop-off and pick‑up times;

* banning the broadcasting of promoting sporting odds;

* banning wagering ads through online platforms, unless people have a logged in account, are over 18 and have the option to opt out of wagering advertising

establishing a Wagering Advertising Opt-out Register as a one-stop shop for people to opt out across all their services;

* allowing banks and payment systems to block transactions to illegal gambling operators and giving the Australian Communications and Media Authority more powers to act faster to block these websites;

* banning online Keno “pocket pokies” and foreign-matched lotteries; and

* banning the direct marketing of inducements for 14 days after signing up with a wagering company, three months after a person deregisters from BetStop, and to all customers identified as at risk of gambling-related harm.

Minister for Communications Anika Wells said the laws deliver meaningful protections for Australians experiencing gambling-related harm, including relief from the bombardment of wagering advertisements in sport and strong restrictions on predatory inducements.

“We are also cracking down on illegal gambling operators and other dodgy services that divert business from genuine lotteries and charities," Ms Wells said.

Member for the Riverina Michael McCormack said it was a legacy left by the late Peta Murphy who led an inquiry into gambling in 2023.

"It is a shame that it took as long as it did to get to what the late Peta Murphy fought for," Mr McCormack said.

"She led a campaign in relation to gambling until her death in 2023.

"It was her legacy and also her parliamentary life's work.

"She was adamant that there needed to be much stronger reforms as far as gambling was concerned."

Mr McCormack said while he doesn't believe we need to become a nanny state, there are a lot of people, particularly young people who get caught up in the whirlpool of gambling.

"I think what we've finally ended up with is a reasonably sensible reform, particularly with advertising on game day and game night." he said.

Coalition MPs Pat Conaghan and Andrew Wallace joined the crossbench in voting against the bill, but the bill passed the lower house 103 to 14 votes.

The legislation passed the Senate with no division recorded.

It will come into effect from 1 January 2027.

If gambling is affecting you or someone you know, support is available free and confidential help can be accessed 24 hours a day by calling the National Gambling Helpline on 1800 858 858.

This is a free and confidential helpline open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For free and confidential support visit the Gambling Help Online website at https://www.gamblinghelponline.org.au/ for online counselling including live chat, email support and self-help advice.

This is available to anyone affected by gambling.

BetStop – the National Self-Exclusion Register lets you exclude yourself from all Australian licensed online and phone wagering services in a single step.

You may self-exclude for a period you choose, from a minimum of 3 months up to a lifetime.

The service is free, and your personal details will be protected.