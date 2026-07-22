The Harden branch of Can Assist has celebrated their 25th birthday in a big way with a delicious luncheon on Saturday 18 July, with their charity raffle raising over $10,000.

Harden Can Assist's Allison Manwaring said the luncheon was a celebration of the branch's going out on its own after being a part of the Cancer Patient's Assistance Society previously.

Ms Manwaring said a major part of Harden Can Assist's early fundraising was coordinated by Monica O'Connor and her family who hosted several annual black tie fundraiser balls.

More than 80 guests from around the state to Harden Country Club to help the Harden branch of Can Assist celebrate, with some addresses by Tim O’Connor, Steph Cooke MP, Richard Moffat of Lilier Lodge, Wagga and Monica O’Connor.

Maryanne Fitzgerald, Monica O'Connor and June Howe presented Nicki Bolger with her life membership.

As part of the celebrations, the branch hosted a fundraising raffle, with the branch receiving donations from businesses in Harden, Jugiong, Cootamundra, Young and Binalong, with the raffle raising an impressive $10,000 for the branch.

Ms Manwaring said all the items for raffle are donated which they are very grateful for and while she doesn't care how much they raise in the raffle as every dollar raised is helpful, but to get to $10,000 raised is great.

A highlight of the luncheon was the branch awarding Nicki Bolger with Life Membership, recognizing her selfless devotion and tireless commitment to the branch and the countless lives she's touched through her remarkable care throughout our 25 years.

The life membership was presented by Monica O'Connor and June Howe

Ms Manwaring said the afternoon was a great success and they are very grateful to everyone who attended and grateful to the people who have supported the branch by donating to the raffle and buying raffle tickets.

Life Member Nikki Bolger with Judy Dunn cut the celebratory cake.

Along with supporting community members in Harden, the branch also supports community members from Jugiong and Wombat.