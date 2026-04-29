Over the ANZAC Day long weekend, the 2026 Harden Rodeo Broncs, Barrels and Bands proved a resounding success, drawing more than 2,000 attendees, over 150 competitors and more than 100 campers to Harden-Murrumburrah for the biggest rodeo weekend the town has seen since 2018.

The return of a full rodeo program was embraced by locals and visitors alike, with crowds enjoying barrel racing, team roping, bronc events and the crowd-favourite Women’s Bronc Ride. Competitors travelled from across regional New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, while local riders from the South West Slopes region also featured strongly.

A highlight of the weekend was the strong sense of community pride that helped bring the event back after a long hiatus. Organisers, volunteers and sponsors worked tirelessly to deliver the successful weekend.

Harden Rodeo President Zac Leitner said the event reflected what could be achieved when the community united behind a common goal.

“This weekend was built on community effort. Without our sponsors, volunteers and supporters, events like this simply do not happen. We’re incredibly grateful and proud of what Harden-Murrumburrah achieved,” Mr Leitner said.

A key investment in the rodeo’s future came through a $5,000 HRDC Community Sponsorship grant, which enabled committee members to custom-build permanent rodeo chutes using locally purchased materials. The infrastructure will reduce future costs by removing the need to hire temporary chutes and strengthens the long-term sustainability of the event.

Beyond the arena, the rodeo delivered a major tourism and economic boost across the town. Visitors from Canberra and across NSW filled accommodation, visited cafes, purchased fuel and shopped locally throughout the long weekend.

Barnes Store Emporium & Cafe owner Wendy Byrne said the impact was immediate.

“It was a record ANZAC weekend for us. There were visitors everywhere, and many came through our doors because of the rodeo. The whole town benefited from the extra people here,” Ms Byrne said.

The entertainment program also added to the festival atmosphere, with performances by Imogen Hall and Jarrod Wrigley keeping crowds entertained long after the arena action concluded.

HRDC CEO Melissa Pinney said the rodeo demonstrated the power of events-led growth.

“This event brought people from Canberra, interstate and across NSW into Harden-Murrumburrah, supporting local businesses and showcasing everything that is great about our community,” Ms Pinney said.

With strong attendance, widespread praise and clear economic benefits, the Harden Rodeo has firmly re-established itself as a valuable community event and tourism attraction.