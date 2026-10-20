Breast care closer to home

Women across the Hilltops are being encouraged to make time for their own health this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with the BreastScreen NSW mobile van now in Young and a range of cancer support and treatment services available locally. The BreastScreen van will remain in the car park of the Young and Hilltops Region Information Centre in Lovell Street until Friday, November 27, giving local women access to free breast screening close to home. The visit comes as new figures show a record number of women have undergone breast screening across NSW, while many others continue to delay appointments because everyday life gets in the way. Almost 390,000 women were screened through BreastScreen NSW during the past year, the highest number recorded over a 12-month period. Women living in regional NSW recorded the highest participation rate in the state, with 57.8 per cent up to date with their two-yearly breast screening, compared with 51.6 per cent across NSW. However, a survey of more than 25,000 BreastScreen NSW clients found more than 40 per cent of women who delayed their mammogram did so because they were too busy, while another 17 per cent simply forgot. BreastScreen NSW recommends women aged between 50 and 74 have a breast screen every two years, while women aged 40 and over can also access free screening. A breast screen takes around 20 minutes and can detect cancers that are too small to be seen or felt. For women living in regional communities, the visiting mobile service is one part of a broader network of breast cancer care available closer to home. Young Health Service provides a range of cancer services including medical oncology and radiation oncology clinics, a chemotherapy day unit, cancer care coordination, oncology social work and access to McGrath Breast Care Nurses. The service also provides patient education, palliative care nursing and allied health services including dietetics, physiotherapy and speech pathology. While some people with cancer still need to travel to larger centres such as Canberra or Sydney for specialist treatments not available locally, the ability to receive parts of their cancer care in Young can reduce some of the additional travel burden faced by regional patients. McGrath Breast Care Nurses also play an important role in supporting people following a breast cancer diagnosis. Specially trained registered nurses, they provide information, clinical and emotional support and help patients and their families navigate the health system throughout diagnosis and treatment. Their role can include helping people understand complicated medical information, connecting them with support services, advocating for their needs and providing a familiar point of contact during what can be an overwhelming period. For regional patients, that continuity of support can be particularly important when treatment may involve appointments across several services or locations. Breast screening, however, is intended for women who do not have symptoms. Women who notice a new lump or thickening, changes in the size or shape of a breast, nipple changes or discharge, persistent breast pain or another unusual change should speak with their doctor rather than waiting for their next routine mammogram. This year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign is also encouraging women to look out for one another, with BreastScreen NSW’s “Be a Friend. Tell a Friend” message asking women to remind friends and family members when they are due for screening. For women across the Hilltops, October is a reminder that breast care can begin with a 20-minute screening appointment, while local nursing, oncology and support services can help guide patients through the steps that follow. The BreastScreen NSW mobile van will remain in Young until November 27. Appointments are free and can be booked through BreastScreen NSW or by calling 13 20 50.