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Breast care closer to home

<p>The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening unit provides free mammograms for eligible women, helping make breast cancer screening more accessible to regional communities. </p>\\n
<p>The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening unit provides free mammograms for eligible women, helping make breast cancer screening more accessible to regional communities. </p>\\n

The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening unit provides free mammograms for eligible women, helping make breast cancer screening more accessible to regional communities.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Sharon Smithers
October 20, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 21, 2026 • 04:28

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