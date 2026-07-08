Local community services group Coast and Country are looking for volunteer drivers to help empower individuals to connect with their communities and improve their quality of life.

Coast and Country Community Services (CCCS) is a community service provider dedicated to fostering community connections and ensuring access to essential services. Established in 2014 through the merger of Shoalhaven and Young Community Transport (CT) Services, C

Over the last decade Coast and Country have integrated Boorowa, Weddin Shire, Bega Valley, Kiama and Wollongong-Shellharbour CT Services, creating a network of integrated support across southern NSW.

As part of the volunteer driving job, Coast and Country drivers provide point to point transportation for medical appointments, shopping trips day social trips and overnight social outings.

Volunteer drivers also receive training and reimbursement for out of pocket expenses Uniform provided, meal reimbursement and community engagement

To find out more, and how you can become a Volunteer Driver send an email to enquiries@youngboorowa.cccsl.org.au or call 1300 411 345.