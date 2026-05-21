Three Hilltops artists from Boorowa and Murringo are showcasing the depth of regional creativity at the 2026 Central Belonging Art Award exhibition, now showing at Cowra Regional Art Gallery.

Therese Crowe, Ang Hart and Denise Scholz Wulfing were selected as finalists among artists from across the Central West, with the exhibition bringing together works exploring identity, landscape, community and belonging through a wide range of artistic styles and mediums.

The Central Belonging Art Award features both established and emerging artists from local government areas including Hilltops, Bathurst, Orange, Parkes, Forbes, Upper Lachlan and Cowra.

Therese Crowe, local artist and owner of Murringo Barracks Art Gallery not only earned selection as a finalist but also received a Highly Commended award for her oil portrait, Newspaper Man, during the exhibition opening.

The portrait depicts respected Boorowa community figure Derrick Mason OAM reading the newspaper at home in his kitchen, capturing themes of familiarity, belonging and everyday regional life.

A retired farmer, journalist and editor of the Boorowa News from 1963 to 2000, Mr Mason received an Order of Australia Medal in 2017 for service to the Boorowa community.

Ms Crowe said she was honoured both to be selected for the exhibition and recognised alongside artists from across the region.

“It’s always an honour to be selected to have your work shown,” she said.

“I am so pleased and excited to be part of this exhibition in Cowra.”

Local Boorowa artist Denise Scholz Wulfing was selected for her work Caught, Boorowa River After the Flood, a large collaged drypoint etching hand-coloured with gouache and acrylic paint.

Inspired by time spent sketching beside the Boorowa River with the a local plein air drawing group, the work reflects on the debris and tangled materials left behind in the river system after flooding.

Ms Scholz Wulfing said the piece also aimed to highlight broader conversations around water security in Boorowa.

“This mass of tangled roots and netting is a hazard for everything that uses the river — animals, birds and humans,” she said.

“I also wanted to highlight the plight of the river as the only source of water for the inhabitants of Boorowa.”

She said being selected for a regional gallery exhibition was an important opportunity for artists working in rural communities.

“Being hung in a regional gallery is a great honour and not only helps support my practice as a professional artist, but gives me access to a wider audience,” she said.

“Regional galleries punch well above their weight and reinforce a sense of belonging while enriching the cultural landscape.”

Also from Boorowa artist Ang Hart was selected as a finalist for her work Silence of the Land, which explores themes of womanhood, family, resilience and connection to rural life.

Ms Hart said the work reflected the quiet strength often carried by women across generations.

“She walks the paths, supports her family, husband and children,” Ms Hart said in her artist statement.

“One day she may find her own courage to seek out herself and thrive as the woman she is.”

The work reflects on identity, belonging and the enduring relationship between women and the land that shapes them.

The strong representation of Hilltops artists in the exhibition reflects the growing strength and visibility of the region’s creative community, with local artists continuing to gain recognition across the Central West and beyond.

The exhibition runs until June 14 at Cowra Regional Art Gallery, with artworks available for purchase and visitors invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award.