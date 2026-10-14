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Hilltops fights $2.5 million grant cut

<p>Deputy mayor Tony Flanery and acting general manager Sarah Karaitiana have spoken out on the challenges the loss of funding presents. </p>\\n
<p>Deputy mayor Tony Flanery and acting general manager Sarah Karaitiana have spoken out on the challenges the loss of funding presents. </p>\\n

Deputy mayor Tony Flanery and acting general manager Sarah Karaitiana have spoken out on the challenges the loss of funding presents.

Loss of state funding a threat to local services
Russ Haylock
October 14, 2026 • 05:00

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