After another successful year The Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Arts and Cultural Trail has wrapped up for 2026, leaving behind a strong sense of connection, creativity and community across the region.

Spanning Young, Boorowa, Harden-Murrumburrah and surrounding villages, this year’s trail once again brought together artists, venues, businesses and visitors in a shared celebration of local talent and creativity.

Across the two-week, three-weekend program, residents and visitors explored open studios, exhibitions, workshops and performances, with many travelling between towns to experience the full breadth of what the Hilltops has to offer.

This year also saw strong involvement from smaller villages across the region, including Galong, Wombat, Barwang, Monteagle and Murringo. Galong, in particular, proved to be a standout addition, with its first year on the trail drawing strong interest from visitors.

“This event is a real example of collaboration in action,” said Sharon Smithers of Hilltops Connect.

“It’s not just about the arts. When people move between towns, visit exhibitions in local business venues, eat locally and stay longer, everyone benefits. That’s the power of community working together.”

A highlight of this year’s program was the Opening Night at the Southern Cross Cinema in Young.

The night featured a locally produced documentary, Tomorrow’s Future Echoes, created by Kevin Greaves of Reload Productions Australia, with editing assistance from members of the Hilltops Youth Action Group.

Building on last year’s documentary Scratch the Surface, the film showcased the stories of three creative young people from the region who are doing great things with their artistic talents.

“These documentaries are about real people and real stories from our region,” Kevin said.

“Being able to work with the community and bring those stories to life - especially involving young people this year - has been incredibly rewarding.”

Hilltops Arts Inc. President Christine Burnett said attendance at live events throughout the trail had been strong, with the Southern Cross Cinema continuing to play a central role.

“We’ve seen excellent attendance across the program, particularly at our live events,” she said.

“The Southern Cross Cinema and Arts Complex in Young is a state-of-the-art performing arts venue, and it’s something the whole community can be proud of. It allows us to deliver events at a very high standard right here in the Hilltops.”

This year’s trail also saw a stronger focus on youth involvement, with young people contributing to both the creative and event experience.

Heather Ruhl of the Young Society of Artists said this is always an important aspect of the art trail.

“Involving young people in the trail always brings new energy and helps ensure the future of arts in our region,” she said.

“It’s been wonderful to see them take part in many different ways, building confidence and feeling connected to the community through creativity.”

Local markets held across the weekends also played an important role, encouraging visitors to move between towns, discover new places and support small businesses along the way.

The Hilltops Wine Trail complemented this experience, inviting visitors to explore local cellar doors and further connect with the region’s producers.

The trail is delivered through a partnership between Hilltops Arts Inc., the Young Society of Artists and Bees To Honey Marketing - a model that continues to demonstrate the strength of collaboration in regional communities.

Planning and fundraising is already underway for the 2027 art trail, with organisers confident this year’s momentum will continue to build.

Organisers acknowledge the many contributors who make the trail possible each year, recognising that the event could not happen without the dedicated effort, collaboration and financial support behind the scenes. Thanks are extended to Hilltops Arts Inc., Young Society of Artists Inc., Bees To Honey Marketing, Southern Tablelands Arts, Hilltops Council, Reload Productions, Hilltops Connect, South West Slopes Bank, Young Services Club and Community Bank Boorowa (Bendigo Bank) for their ongoing support.