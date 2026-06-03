Young local David Murray says he is still struggling to believe he has won a brand-new Mazda CX-3 after his lucky key unlocked the prize vehicle at the Young Services & Citizens Club's major giveaway on Saturday night.

Mr Murray, who held lucky key number 11, was announced as the winner in front of a packed crowd gathered across the Young Services & Citizens Club, Young Golf Club and Young Sporties Club for the final draw.

"I still don't really believe it," he said.

The win came just one week after he secured his place in the final draw, giving him little time to think about his chances before the big night.

When his name was called to collect a key, disbelief was his first reaction then.

"I didn't believe it when my name came out originally," he said.

After a very difficult year personally, the surprise win has provided a welcome bright spot.

Mr Murray said family and friends were just as shocked as he was when they heard the news.

"Even my sister in Queensland couldn't get over it," he said.

The promotion ran for more than three months and attracted hundreds of thousands of entries from members across the three clubs. Finalists received a $500 club voucher, with one lucky key holder ultimately driving away with the Mazda.

Young Services Club Marketing and Administration Officer Belinda Allen said the atmosphere on the final night was electric.

"Everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves at all three clubs on the night, which was great," she said.

"There was a lot of excitement around who would win the car."

For the first time, the draw was livestreamed between the three club venues, allowing members at each club to take part in the excitement.

Ms Allen said promotions like the Mazda giveaway were about more than prizes.

"It brings people together for a night out and a catch-up with friends," she said.

"You get people coming out who might not normally come out, and it creates that important social aspect."

The prize vehicle, a Mazda CX-3 GT SP finished in Platinum Quartz with a black roof, was supplied through Young Motors.

Young Motors representative Lukas Moore said it was rewarding to see the community embrace the promotion.

"It's good to see the community get around it," he said.

Mr Moore said Young Motors was proud to support community initiatives and local organisations wherever possible.

"We try and do as much as we can for the community and help out where we can," he said.

Beyond the win itself, Mr Murray said the promotion highlighted the important role local clubs play in bringing people together. He said events like the Mazda giveaway created excitement and helped strengthen community spirit.

"I reckon they're very good. It gets a lot of people in together in the clubs," he said.

He believes promotions like this are important for the future of local clubs.

"Promotions like this help build the clubs up again."

Reflecting on his win, Mr Murray said he had never had a new car and he could not thank the club or Young Motors enough.

"How many people can say they've got a brand-new Mazda and it cost them nothing?" he said.

"I can't thank the club and the dealership enough for the prize."