Police have seized large amounts of illicit substances and have arrested one man following two raids in Young on Wednesday, 18 March.

About 8.50am (Wednesday, 18 March 2026), officers attached to The Hume Police District executed a search warrant at a home on Spring Creek Road, Young, as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of drugs in the nearby area.

During the search, police found that several rooms in the home had been converted to grow large amounts of Cannabis on the property.

Police located and seized 40 Cannabis plants, 3.5 kilos of loose Cannabis leaf, and 2.6 grams of Methylamphetamine which will all undergo forensic examination.

Following the search, police executed a second search warrant at a home on Olympic Highway, Young, about 2.55pm.

During the second search, police located and seized a further 82 grams of Methylamphetamine, 100 grams of Cannabis, 7.3 grams of Cocaine,13 vials of Human growth hormones, nine boxes of steroid tablets and a Holden V8 engine believed to have been stolen.

The combined estimated street value of all the drugs seized is more than $165,000.

Following the first search, police arrested a 44-year-old man at the property before taking him to Young Police Station.

During the second search, police arrested a 25-year-old man; however, he was released pending further investigations.

The 44-year-old was charged with enhanced indoor cultivation plant for commercial purpose, possess cannabis more than indictable & less than commercial quantity, owner/occupier knowingly allow use as drug premises, divert/use electricity for generating system without authority, and possess prohibited drug (two counts).

He was refused bail to appear before Bail Division Local Court 5 on Thursday 19 March 2026.

In a further police operation police have arrested a man after large quantities of drugs and several firearms were allegedly seized at a property in Young

About 1.50pm Thursday, 19 March , officers attached to The Hume Police District executed a search warrant at a home on Belmore Road, Young.

During the search, police found 11 firearms, including a slug gun, an air rifle and ammunition. Police will allege in court that the firearms were not stored safely inside the home.

Police also located over 50 cannabis plants, over 4 kilograms of cannabis leaf, over 5 grams of methylamphetamine, and over 65 grams of cannabis seed. The alleged combined estimated street value of all the drugs seized is $200,000.

Following further inquiries, about 5.30pm, police arrested a 61-year-old man at a business on Olympic Highway, Young.

He was taken to Young Police Station where he was charged with:

Cultivate prohibited plant commercial quantity

Possess cannabis >indictable & < commercial quantity

2 counts of possess prohibited drug

Owner/occupier knowingly allow use as drug premises

11 counts of holder of Category A or B licence not have approved storage

2 counts of possess unregistered firearm-not pistol/prohibited firearm

Not keep firearm safely-not pistol/prohibited firearm

2 counts of holder of Category A or B licence not have approved storage (Ammunition)

Not prevent theft/loss of firearm - not pistol/prohibited firearm.

He was bailed refused to appear a Bail Division Court 5 on Friday 20 March.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au Information is managed on a confidential basis. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.