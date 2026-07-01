After a slow build up ISRA Medical Services has officially opened its doors in Young on Tuesday 23 June, with members of the community in the health sector attended the opening, including representatives from the Young District Hospital, the Primary Health Network and the local pathology lab.

ISRA Medical Services, is part of ISRA Medical Group and began in 1998, with the centre at Young the group's first regionally based centre,

New Drs operating out of the ISRA medical centre spoke to attendees, expressing their commitment to the community.

The centre opened last year, but had to close for a short while as they had a couple of doctors who did not continue on with the service.

ISRA Medical Services, Young currently operates with one doctor, but will be welcoming two new doctors in the coming weeks and months.

They are a bulk billing service for everyone who is eligible and are open five days a week from 9am to 5pm.

The friendly team at ISRA are ready to take patients 7 days a week.

Managing director Iba Almajzoub said by the end of the year they will be open for seven days a week.

Mr said with their network they will be able to host visiting specialists, and they will have Tele appointments available through the practise to see specialists at any time.

They are hoping to eventually get a dentist on board, which would be a first for the community to have a dentist in a bulk billing centre.