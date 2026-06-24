Three remarkable local women have been recognised for their outstanding volunteer contributions, with Jane Wilson of Young, Fiona Rynehart and Alicia White of Junee named on the 2025 NSW Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.

The Honour Roll was established in 2010 to celebrate the vital role women and girls play in strengthening regional, rural and remote communities across New South Wales through volunteer service.

The three women were nominated by their peers in recognition of their significant volunteer efforts and longstanding commitment to supporting others.

Jane Wilson of Young has been recognised for her years of dedication to wildlife conservation and rescue, supporting the protection and care of native animals across the region.

Through her longstanding involvement with WIRES’ Weddin–Lachlan Branch and Young District Landcare, she has contributed to wildlife rehabilitation, volunteer training and conservation initiatives that benefit local native species.

Steph Cooke, Member for Cootamundra said Jane has made an extraordinary contribution to protecting our precious wildlife over the past two decades, and she is grateful to those who nominated Jane for this recognition.

“Volunteering for an organisation for so many years is commendable in itself, yet Jane has gone the extra distance by imparting her knowledge and helping to build the next generation of wildlife carers and volunteers," Ms Cooke said.

“Through her leadership within WIRES, and her commitment to education and training, Jane has made a lasting difference to wildlife conservation across our region.”

“On behalf of the community, I congratulate Jane on this well-deserved recognition and thank her for the countless hours she has devoted to caring for our native wildlife,” Ms Cooke said.

In nominating Jane for the honour roll, it was highlighted that she is a tireless wildlife volunteer whose dedication to native animals and community has spanned over 20 years.

Before joining WIRES’ Weddin–Lachlan Branch in 2009, Jane volunteered with Wildcare Darwin, laying the foundations for a lifelong commitment to wildlife. Since joining WIRES, she has been directly involved in the rescue, rehabilitation and/or release of more than 490 native animals.

Beyond her work with hands-on rescue Jane completed 24 training courses and plays a significant role in sharing knowledge and building skills among fellow volunteers.

Over the years, Jane has held 17 volunteer roles within WIRES’ Weddin–Lachlan Branch, including Chair, Secretary and Treasurer.\

She continues to serve in multiple roles: Treasurer, Branch Management Committee Member, Purchasing Officer, Branch Small Mammals Coordinator, and Branch Trainer. At a state level, she contributes her experience and expertise to the Small Mammals Management Team.

Beyond formal roles, Jane has made her own property a wildlife-friendly release site and removed kilometres of barbed wire to protect vulnerable squirrel gliders through a Young District Landcare project.

Nominations for the 2026 NSW Hidden Treasures Honour Roll are now open.