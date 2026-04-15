The Lambing Flats Writers' Group welcomed a local writer as a guest speaker for their monthly meeting on Monday night.

Local self-published author Daisy Joseph-Cole spoke to members and guests about her impressive career amongst the creative arts, and gave her expert advice on how to self-publish, how she built a loyal and dedicated following online, and everything aspiring writers need to know before jumping into the deep end of publishing.

Daisy’s professional career prior to creating her Audio ASMR empire on YouTube and self-publishing her own book is equally as impressive as her achievements as an author. Daisy began her career with a film degree, working as a writer and director before pivoting to ghost writing. At the height of her ghost-writing career, she was churning out a sixty thousand word book every week or two. A feat she says was creatively draining but ultimately rewarding.

Her novel ‘Exile’ was originally part of her widely received YouTube channel, which she later compiled into a novel.

When asked why she decided to start her ASMR YouTube channel and later turn those stories into ‘Exile’ she stated that she felt a sense of freedom in knowing that unlike the work she wrote as a ghostwriter, she would own all of the rights to her own work, and that gives a lot more freedom to experiment with structure, and she uses that freedom exquisitely with ‘Exile’.

It doesn’t rely on formulaic story structure or the ‘rules’ of publishing to tell a compelling story, using the voice of the ocean as a narrator.

Daisy didn’t sugar coat the reality of the self-publishing process, showing attendees real statistics and figures on how much she has made on her novel sales this month, and giving a run down on her other streams of income.

She also opened up about her past experiences having had a literary agent and querying and spoke about why she chose to ultimately part ways with that agent and become a completely independent author.

The Lambing Flat Writers' Group has hosted many spectacular guest speakers and workshops over the years, and this was no exception. A special thanks was given to Daisy, and everyone involved in putting this meeting together.

You can find more information on upcoming events on the Lambing Flats Writers’ Group Facebook page.