Lions and Boys to the Bush unite

The Lions Club Of Young members participated in the Farm To Table Open Day last week, which was supported by Boys to the Bush. People gathered to celebrate the effort that had been put into the Community Gardens in Young. It was a free, family fun evening with gardening activities, a BBQ cooked by Boro Navori and Dean Bedford, paint a pot for the kids, planting vegetable seedlings into garden beds and generally socialising with each other. The Lions Club members ran a chocolate wheel with numerous prizes and vouchers donated. Many thanks to Moave Creations, Bunnings Warehouse, Coolibah Candles, Juicy Luicy, Ballinaclash for donating vouchers as well as honey and eggs. Dean expressed he would like to see the community come and utilise the Garden, come along pick some fresh vegetables, enjoy a picnic lunch or evening dinner. He encourages everyone to come along and have a look and enjoy this wonderful space. Heather Miller from the Lions Club kindly donated a painted bird bath to add to the gardens, thankyou Heather. All in all a lovely evening of fun and fellowship was had.