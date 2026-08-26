The Lions Club Of Young held a very successful afternoon tea at St John's Hall on Saturday 22 August with the theme "Butterflies Of Hope".

80 people attended enjoying a delicious spread of homemade slices, cakes, sandwiches, fruit platters while sipping on a warming cup of tea or coffee.

Lion Neil Sheedy from Junee, who is the district chairperson for the Lions Childhood Cancer Research Fund, spoke about the organisation, which raises funds to support scientific and clinical research into childhood cancer.

They are targeting a vision of 100 per cent survival for children diagnosed with the disease.

Annette St Clair from Wagga followed Neil, and she enlightened us on her daughter's journey with Stage 4 melanoma.

Amie was 23 when she sadly passed away, despite many trials and treatments.

Annette and her husband Peter have set up the Amie St Clair Trust, to help people in and around the Riverina with support to those affected by melanoma.

We thank Neil and Annette for giving up their time to talk about these very worthwhile causes.

We also held a very successful raffle.

First prize, a handmade quilt , went to Jane Sibley, second prize, a $100 gift voucher from Green Ivy went to James Rowe and third prize, a gift pack from Tess Clothing Boutique was won by Suzie Bowman.

Thank you to all who supported our raffle and fundraising afternoon tea, we really appreciate your genorosity and support.