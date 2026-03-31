Local businesses in Young are coming together this Easter to create a fun, family-friendly experience in the heart of the town, with a special visit from the Easter Bunny planned for Easter Saturday, 4 April.

After already making appearances across the wider district in the lead-up to Easter, the Easter Bunny will now be heading into Young’s main street, giving families another chance to spot him and join in the fun.

The initiative, led by the Young Business Network, is designed to encourage the community to shop local while enjoying a vibrant and welcoming main street atmosphere.

The Easter Bunny will be hopping between shops during the morning from 10am, spreading seasonal cheer and handing out Easter eggs to visiting families. Children are encouraged to keep an eye out as they explore the street, with plenty of opportunities to interact and be part of the experience.

A photo opportunity will also be set up between Lime n Soda and Label A, giving locals and visitors the chance to snap a memorable Easter photo and capture the moment.

Young Business Network President, Lavinia Mullany said the initiative is about bringing energy back into the main street while supporting local businesses. “It is about creating a reason for people to come into town, spend time here, and support the businesses that are part of our everyday community,” she said.

With a focus on shopping locally, enjoying sweet treats and creating a welcoming atmosphere, the Easter activation highlights how small, collective efforts can make a real difference in supporting the local economy.

The local community and visitors are encouraged to head into the main street, keep an eye out for the Easter Bunny, and take part in what promises to be a cheerful and community-driven celebration.