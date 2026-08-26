Residents are being encouraged to recognise the small businesses that go the extra mile as part of NSW Small Business Month celebrations this October.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has opened nominations for businesses across the electorate, with successful nominees to receive a certificate of recognition and a visit from Ms Cooke, who will also share their story through her social media channels.

Ms Cooke said small businesses played an important role in regional communities, creating jobs, providing essential services and supporting local events and sporting clubs.

“This is an opportunity for our communities to give back by recognising the hardworking business owners and staff who consistently go the extra mile for their customers and for our region,” she said.

Nominations are open to businesses of all kinds, from cafés and retailers to trades, professional services and family-run enterprises.

Ms Cooke said even the businesses people relied on for the everyday things could be worthy of recognition.

“Whether it's the café that knows your coffee order, the retailer who always delivers exceptional service, or even a local tradie you can always count on, every nomination helps shine a light on the people who make our communities special,” she said.

Nominations close 30 September and can be lodged through Ms Cooke’s website.