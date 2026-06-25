Business owners, tourism operators and community groups across the Hilltops region are being encouraged to help shape the future direction of local tourism.

Hilltops Council’s Destination and Economy team is hosting a series of free workshops as part of the development of the Hilltops Regional Tourism Plan 2035.

The workshops are open to accommodation providers, retailers, hospitality operators, arts and entertainment businesses, community organisations and anyone with an interest in the future of the Hilltops visitor economy.

More than 30 people attended the first workshop at The Barnes Store in Harden-Murrumburrah on Thursday, June 11, with further sessions now planned for Boorowa, Young and Wombat.

Hilltops Council Manager Destination and Economy, Joe Conneely, said the workshops were designed to give communities across the region a direct voice in shaping and promoting tourism.

"This is about making sure our towns and villages have a say in the future direction of local tourism," Mr Conneely said.

"These workshops are about us thinking and acting locally. We are actively looking for local initiatives and ideas to support our businesses and promote our region as a destination. If you have an idea, a project, or a passion for what our region offers visitors, we want to hear from you."

Tourism plays an important role in the economic health of the Hilltops region, supporting hospitality and retail businesses, creating local employment and generating visitor spending across towns and villages.

The region is also well placed to benefit from growing interest in agritourism, with visitors increasingly seeking authentic farm-gate experiences, regional events, local produce, rural landscapes and country lifestyle experiences.

The workshops are being delivered in the context of the NSW Visitor Economy Strategy 2035, developed by Destination NSW as the State Government’s roadmap for growing the visitor economy over the next decade.

The strategy sets targets including $91 billion in annual visitor expenditure, 40,000 new hotel rooms, 8.5 million additional airline seats and 150,000 new jobs by 2035.

The sessions will also address the changing digital landscape, with NBN presenting on future digital access across the region.

With data usage forecast to increase significantly, driven in part by the rise of artificial intelligence, digital connectivity is expected to become increasingly important for local businesses, tourism operators and visitor experiences.

Upcoming workshops will be held on Thursday, June 25 from 6pm to 8pm at the Boorowa Ex-Services & Citizens Club; Thursday, July 9 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at Young Services & Citizens Club; and Thursday, July 16 from 9am to 11am at Wombat Cottage Café.

The workshops are sponsored by NBN in partnership with the Harden Regional Development Corporation, Boorowa Business Chamber and the Young Business Network, in collaboration with Destination Southern NSW and Destination NSW.

All workshops are free to attend. To register interest, contact Hilltops Council’s Destination and Economy team at economicdevelopment@hilltops.nsw.gov.au.