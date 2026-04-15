A strong local connection has emerged from this year’s Sydney Royal Easter Show, with local representatives playing a key role in bringing champion grain to the national stage.

Rodney Kerr, of Young, was on the ground as part of the Southern Districts team in the Show’s prestigious District Exhibits competition, held inside the Fresh Food Dome.

Mr Kerr is the Southern District grains representative, working with growers to source and prepare entries for judging.

The team’s success was led by Scott McLeod, farming between Harden and Wallendbeen, whose Condo wheat crop took out both:

- Champion Wheat of the Show

- Champion Hard Wheat

Southern Districts also recorded a strong overall result across multiple categories, including:

- Reserve Champion Hard Wheat – tie between Roger Sinclair of Bribbaree and Hardie Pastoral Co of Wallendbeen

- Champion Pulse (Barlock Lupins) – Rod Kershaw, Iandra

- Champion Soft Wheat – Andrew Cameron, Griffith

- Reserve Champion Maize Grain - Ian Brunt of Finley

- Champion Rice - John Hawkins of Finley

Photos from the event show Mr Kerr inside the Southern Districts exhibit preparations and later receiving a trophy on behalf of the grower, Scott McLeod at the official presentation, highlighting his role in representing the district at the Show.

While the awards are formally recorded to the growers, the journey to a Sydney Royal Easter Show win is a team effort — from the farm paddock through to the final display.

Mr Kerr said the result came after a challenging growing season.

"Growers faced a dry start to the season, with little subsoil moisture" he said.

The only rain the crops received was during the growing period.

"It was a tight finish,” said Mr Kerr, reflecting on the challenges of bringing quality grain through a demanding year.

Despite those challenges, the result demonstrates the strength of the region’s grain industry and the collaboration behind the scenes that helps bring local produce to one of Australia’s biggest agricultural showcases.