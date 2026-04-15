Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is encouraging local sporting groups to apply for their share of $500,000 to help improve female participation in sports, both on and off the field.

The Play Her Way Innovation Program is part of a four-year strategy to strengthen opportunities for girls and women across the state, helping them take up a new sport or continue in their chosen field.

“Women and girls deserve equal opportunities to participate, lead and thrive in sport, and programs like Play Her Way are critical to making that a reality,” Ms Cooke said.

“Sport has the power to build confidence, leadership skills and lifelong connections. By investing in female participation, we’re not just strengthening sport, we’re strengthening our communities.”

Ms Cooke said the program would also play an important role in breaking down barriers that have historically limited participation.

“Whether it’s on the field, in coaching, officiating or administration, we need to ensure women are represented at every level of sport. This funding will help create more inclusive environments and clear pathways for women and girls to succeed.”

Funding for the Play Her Way Innovation Program is available for recognised NSW State Sporting Organisations and State Sporting Organisations for People with Disability to create projects aimed at building career pathways, enhancing sporting cultures, diversity and inclusion, and increasing participation.

Organisations can partner with sporting academies and other groups to deliver initiatives to women and girls, as well as under-represented communities.

Grants of $3,000 to $45,000 are available across four program streams:

Career Activations: Projects that promote information on roles and careers in sport

Career Offerings: Projects that build or enhance career offerings and support sport career pathways for young women

Participation: Projects that reduce barriers to participation for women and girls and create innovative, inclusive sport experiences

Capability: Projects that build organisational capability to increase participation of women and girls on and off the field, and foster gender-inclusive sporting cultures and environments

Applications close on Thursday 30, April.

For more information about, please visit: https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/play-her-way-innovation-program