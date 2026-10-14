Local TAFE students turning compassion into careers

TAFE NSW is training the next generation of mental health and community services workers, including Young resident Sarah Mraz and Taylors Flat local Rachelle Tiller. Rachelle recently completed a Certificate IV in Mental Health qualification and is continuing her studies with a Diploma of Counselling. After working in disability support throughout her adult life, including supporting her two children who both have disabilities, Rachelle was motivated to expand her skills after drawing on her own lived experience of mental health challenges and recovery. “I’ve lived with mental health challenges myself and I’ve gained so many skills, knowledge and experiences through my own journey that I know I can use to benefit someone else," Rachelle said. "I’m already using the skills I’ve learned every single time I work with a client, and it makes me a better support for them.” Studying mental health has also given her a greater understanding of the challenges faced by people in rural communities. “Living rurally, you see how easy it can be for people to suffer in silence, there aren’t always as many services available, and mental health can still be difficult to talk about," Rachelle said. "I think having people in rural communities who understand mental health and have the skills to support others can make a big difference.” Rachelle said the support she received from TAFE NSW had built her confidence and helped her take the next step towards her long term career goals. “Now I’m continuing my studies in counselling and working towards a career where I can support people through crisis and, eventually, help adults recovering from childhood trauma.” Meanwhile, Sarah is nearing completion of the Certificate IV in Community Services at TAFE NSW’s Young campus. She has also secured a position with Wellways as a support worker and plans to continue her studies next year with a Certificate IV in Mental Health. After 14 years in the same job, Sarah said she was looking for a career that would give her greater job satisfaction and allow her to help others. While she initially thought she would pursue disability support, studying a mental health unit as part of her course sparked a new interest. “I’d wanted to do something like this for a really long time, and eventually my friends and partner encouraged me to take the leap," Sarah said. "I was looking for something where I could help people, and studying community services opened my eyes to how many different pathways there are. "The mental health unit really sparked something in me, and now I’m planning to specialise in mental health next year.” TAFE NSW Young Community Services teacher, Andrew Bailey, said the breadth of the sector gives students a range of options as they build their skills and experience in empowering and supporting disadvantaged and vulnerable people to achieve their goals. “The practical skills they develop can lead into roles in areas such as case management, housing support, mental health, disability, youth or family services, as well as further study,” Mr Bailey said. “In a regional community like Young, there’s a need for skilled people who understand the local community and can provide the right support. "Training locally gives students the chance to build those skills while preparing for the range of community services roles needed across the region.” As demand for mental health support continues to grow across NSW, so too does the need for qualified workers who can support individuals, families and communities experiencing mental health challenges. Mental Health Month is an opportunity to raise awareness of mental wellbeing and recognise the vital role mental health professionals play in supporting Australians. In rural and regional NSW, just 22 per cent of residents report good access to mental health services, compared to 34 per cent of major cities residents. In the Hilltops Region, local data reveals a higher than average prevalence of both children and adults living with a diagnosed mental health condition such as depression or anxiety. If you are dealing with general anxiety, depression, or looking for early mental health support, call Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.