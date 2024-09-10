Spring is starting to take a hold across the Hilltops with plenty of blossoms blooming and some very good looking summer crops painting the local landscapes in a sea of green and gold.

So what has the weather got in stall for us over the next week?

Thursday September 12 - Partly cloudy with a low of seven degrees Celsius and a top of 16.

Friday September 13 - Sunny with a low of four and a top of 17 degrees Celsius.

Saturday September 14 - Partly cloudy with a low of three degrees Celsius and a top of 17.

Sunday September 15 - Sunny with a low of four and a top of 16 degrees Celsius.

Monday September 16 - Sunny with a low of three degrees Celsius and a top of 17.

Tuesday September 17 - Partly cloudy with a low of three and a top of 18 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday September 18 - A 30 percent chance of rain with a low of seven degrees Celsius and a top of 18.

Thursday September 19 - A 50 percent chance of rain with a low of seven and a top of 18 degrees Celsius.