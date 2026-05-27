Local photography has been put in focus as Hilltops resident Tammy McGaw claims the top price in the the 2026 We Thrive Photo competition

Hosted by Regional Development Australia (RDA) Southern NSW and ACT this competition aims to highlight the landscapes, people and communities that make up the region.

Tammy said she was very shocked that her photo was selected as the overall winner of the competition.

Southern NSW and ACT's Olivia West said theyreally wanted this year's competition to focus on thriving and what makes the region thrive.

The theme of the competition is also the theme for RDA's regional vision which they recently released at their regional forum 'Thrive 2026'.

The photo, taken on Tammy's IPhone 11, depicts her neighbours moving stock was a spur of the moment snap following a conversation on the side of the road.

Tammy said as she was driving off she saw the scene in her rearview mirror and pulled over to grab the shot.

She said she really appreciates her neighbours for letting her take their photo which was entered in to the competition.

Her photo was selected as the winner out of 60 entries from around the region, with the competition being judged by photographers Josh Burkinshaw and David Rogers.

Ms West said it was pretty unanimous about the winning entry, and Tammy's photo was an authentic and emotional portrayal of living and working in the regions.

"It captured our landscape, but it also captured the spirt of regional people," she said.

While she initially studying a degree of fine arts, majoring in film and photography and initially working as a photographer for the Sydney Morning Herald, Tammy said she really hated it as she was taking photos of people who didn't want to be photographed.

Tammy then decided to change careers, becoming a qualified vet nurse and zookeeper, specialising in working with elephants.

While she changed careers away from working as a photographer, Tammy said she has kept up photography as a hobby, despite not even owning a camera.

Despite relying on her phone for her snapshots, Tammy has entered a variety of competitions before, coming away with some placings and wins over the years.

The photography competition will return next year, and in the meantime RDA Southern NSW and ACT will continue to advocating with all three levels of government to ensure the regions have the right investments and infrastructure to having a thriving economy and be a great place to live, work and raise families.