As ANZAC Day approaches, the story of Bill the Bastard stands quietly but powerfully in Harden — a reminder not just of war, but of resilience, trust and the moments that shape survival.

The bronze life-sized sculpture, created by master sculptor Carl Valerius, captures the legendary warhorse in motion. Strong and determined, it reflects the story of a horse known for carrying wounded soldiers to safety during World War I.

However it is a subtle detail that carries a deep significance.

The reins are not tight. They are loose.

Carl said that choice was deliberate.

“It's trust,” he said.

"C'mon Bill we can do this, you can do it, you can come up under fire" says Carl as he tells the story of Bill the Bastard.

He said the focus was not just on the physical strength of the horse, but on capturing something more human.

“I wanted to show that point where things could still go either way — but there’s enough belief and trust in each other to keep going,” he said.

It is that balance — strength and trust — that has made the sculpture resonate so strongly with the local community and visitors alike.

And in a different but deeply personal way, that same idea now sits at the heart of Carl’s life.

After more than 50 years apart, Carl has been reunited with his daughter, Kim May. What began with a moment of recognition led to a conversation, and then to a reconnection that has changed both their lives.

Today, the pair work side by side in Harden, relaunching Valerius Art Australia and building something new together.

Kim said the experience still feels surreal.

“To find Dad after all that time and then to be here, working together every day — it just feels right,” she said.

“I’m learning from him, but we’re also creating something together, and that’s really special.”

Under Carl’s guidance, Kim has stepped into his world of sculpting, turning her natural interest into a full-time path. Her move to Harden marks the beginning of a shared creative life, grounded in both family and craft.

Carl’s work is recognised across Australia and beyond, with pieces held in major collections and featured in significant public installations. But in Harden, Bill the Bastard holds a particular place — not just as a sculpture, but as a story that continues to connect people to the past.

Now, just streets away from that tribute, a new chapter is unfolding. Together, Carl and Kim are creating commissioned works, restoring treasured pieces, in their new studio on Neill Street. The space welcomes locals and visitors alike, offering workshops and a chance to step into the creative process.

For Carl, it is a future he hadn’t expected. There was a time he believed his life’s work would end with him. Instead, it is being shared. And perhaps that is what makes this story sit so naturally alongside ANZAC Day. Because beyond the history, beyond the bronze, it comes back to something simple.

Trust. Resilience. Connection.

The same qualities that carried a warhorse through chaos now carry a father and daughter forward — shaping something new, together.