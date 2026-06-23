A man has been charged following an alleged robbery and assault in Young earlier this week.

Police were told that between 10.00pm and 11.30pm on Saturday 13 June 2026, a man attended a unit in Young, where he is known to the occupant.

Officers attached to The Hume Police District were informed the man allegedly entered the premises before threatening the 37 year old occupant and stealing a mobile phone.

Police will allege the man then assaulted the occupant in a courtyard area, punching him several times to the face, causing injury.

The man allegedly left the location before returning a short time later, where he again made threats and damaged the front door of the unit. A number of items were allegedly stolen from inside the premises.

Following inquiries, about 2.50pm on Wednesday 17 June 2026, police attended a home on Bruce Street, Young, and executed an arrest operation.

A 32 year old man was located at the premises and arrested.

He was taken to Young Police Station where he participated in an interview and made partial admissions.

The man was charged with:

• Robbery

• Assault occasioning actual bodily harm

• Destroy or damage property

He was refused bail to appear before Young Local Court at a later date.

Inspector Ben Granger, Officer in Charge of Young Police Station, said the matter demonstrated the serious nature of violent offending.

“This was a concerning incident involving violence and intimidation in a residential setting,” Inspector Granger said.

“Police will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and will take swift action to hold offenders accountable.”