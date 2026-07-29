A man had been charged after allegedly stealing power tools and bathroom fittings from businesses and construction sites across the Young area.

Earlier this month (July 2026), officers attached to The Hume Police District commenced an investigation following several reports businesses and constructions sites around the Young township had been broken into.

During the investigation police identified that a number of power tools, construction equipment and bathroom fittings had been stolen.

Following extensive investigations, police executed a search warrant at a home on Crowther Street, Young, about 8.45am on Wednesday 22 July,

During the search, police located and seized a number of items believed to have been stolen including power tools and bathroom fittings, personal items, and a small amount of methylamphetamine and cannabis. They will all undergo forensic examination.

Following the search, police arrested a 28-year-old man at the scene before taking him to Young Police Station where he was charged with:

Larceny (three counts)

Break & Enter house steal value less than or equal to $60,000 (three counts)

Enter building/land with intent to commit indictable offence (two counts)

Destroy or damage property

The 28-year-old was refused bail to appear before Bail Division Local Court 5 on Thursday 23 July.