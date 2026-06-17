The Harden Murrumburrah Community Markets are entering an exciting new chapter, with the popular markets relocating to the Harden Bowling Club from Sunday 21 June.

While the venue may be changing, market organisers are keen to reassure visitors that everything they know and love about the markets will remain the same, friendly stallholders, local produce, handmade goods, delicious food, community spirit and a welcoming atmosphere.

The move comes at an ideal time for the Harden Bowling Club, which is once again fully operational and welcoming members and visitors after the challenges faced following the hailstorm.

Harden Bowling Club President, Shane McKeller, said the club was excited to welcome the markets to their new home.

"The Bowling Club is back up and running and we're ready for business. We are delighted to be working with the Harden Murrumburrah Community Markets and welcoming both stallholders and visitors to the club. The markets are a fantastic community event and we look forward to seeing people enjoy both the markets and the club's facilities."

Market organisers say the new location offers a range of benefits for both stallholders and visitors, including greater protection from the weather, easy flat access, ample parking and plenty of room for stalls and customers.

Antonia Brown, on behalf of the Harden Murrumburrah Community Markets Committee, said the move was an exciting opportunity for the markets while maintaining everything that has made them successful.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Harden Bowling Club. The new venue offers fantastic facilities, more weather protection and easy access for both stallholders and visitors. Most importantly, it's still the same great markets with the same friendly atmosphere, wonderful stallholders and strong community spirit that people have come to know and love.

"This move is also a great example of local organisations working together to support each other and create opportunities for our community."

Visitors can enjoy their favourite market experience while also supporting a number of local groups and businesses. Sarah Prosser's popular Kaffinated Chaos Coffee Cart will be serving fresh coffee throughout the morning, while the Trinity Catholic Primary School will be firing up the BBQ, ensuring there is plenty on offer for visitors looking to grab breakfast or lunch.

Organisers are encouraging visitors to make a full day of it and stay on at the Bowling Club after the markets.

The club's popular Weekly Meat Raffles begin at 12.30pm and are a long-standing Sunday tradition, offering plenty of chances to win quality meat trays while supporting the local club.

Then from 1pm, visitors are invited to try Mufti Bowls, a fun and social game of lawn bowls where everyone is welcome. No special uniform is required; simply wear comfortable clothes, bring your sense of fun and give bowls a go. Whether you're an experienced bowler or a complete beginner, Mufti Bowls is a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

"The markets have always been about community," Ms Brown said.

"Whether it's stallholders, volunteers, community groups, local businesses, schools or visitors, everyone plays a role. Having the Bowling Club and our stallholders all involved highlights what can be achieved when people work together.

"We're excited that people can now come to the markets, enjoy a coffee and a wander through the stalls,try their luck in the meat raffles and maybe even have their first game of bowls. It's a wonderful example of two great community organisations working together for our town."

The markets will continue to feature a diverse range of local produce, plants, handmade crafts, gifts, food vendors and community groups, ensuring there is something for everyone.

The first market at the new venue will be held on Sunday 21 June from 9am to 1pm at the Harden Bowling Club, 170 Albury Street, Harden.

New stallholders are always welcome, and organisers encourage anyone interested in becoming part of the markets to get in touch.

With a new venue and the same strong community spirit, the future is bright for both the Harden Murrumburrah Community Markets and the Harden Bowling Club.