Young High School students were on their feet dancing, clapping and forming a conga line as First Nations artist Mitch Tambo brought his high-energy 'I Am Me' tour to Young Town Hall.

Tambo performed crowd favourites including Great Southern Land and Simply the Best, with parts sung in Gamilaraay as students enthusiastically joined in throughout the show.

But behind the music and movement was a more serious message about identity, resilience and believing that difficult experiences do not have to determine a young person’s future.

The August 13 performance formed part of a broader day combining Young High School’s NAIDOC celebrations with its Resilience Project.

Tambo said one of the most important things he hoped students would take from the experience was that whatever life presented, they could keep moving forward.

“Whatever life throws at you, you can always overcome and make the best of it,” he said.

“I hope that through me celebrating my own culture, my own identity, it encourages others to step up and just be all of who they are.”

While First Nations culture and language are woven throughout his performances, Tambo said he did not see himself arriving at schools as a cultural educator.

Instead, those elements are naturally part of what he shares as an Aboriginal singer, songwriter and performer.

“Culture is embedded in who I am, so that’s the byproduct of me coming to share my story and journey,” he said.

“I’m coming as a singer, a songwriter, a performer that happens to sing in language and happens to have all these cultural elements, because that’s who I am.”

After the concert, students joined Tambo for a yarning circle where the mood shifted from music and movement to a more personal conversation.

He spoke about resilience, some of the struggles he faced growing up and the achievements that followed, including his experiences as an Indigenous teenager growing up in a country town.

He also spoke about the significance of the headpiece he wears.

Students were given the opportunity to ask questions, including who he had worked with throughout his career and the biggest stadium he had performed in.

Tambo said there was value in young people meeting someone face-to-face whose experiences might reflect parts of their own.

“I’m just trying to be all of who I am to encourage others to do the same,” he said.

He said that connection could help young people recognise parts of their own story in someone else and see that difficult circumstances could be overcome.

The day then continued beyond the town hall, with students heading out on Country for further cultural learning with local Elder Aunty Enid and other community members.

Young High School head teacher Nyree Job, who oversees music and culture, said combining the school’s NAIDOC celebrations with the Resilience Project allowed the two themes to come together naturally.

At Tout Park Lookout, Brody Apps conducted a smoking ceremony and explained its significance.

Local Elder Aunty Enid shared cultural artefacts and materials, including basket-weaving resources, boomerangs and other traditional items, with students also having the opportunity to try creating sound with some of the instruments and objects on display.

Students also learned about a naturally formed ring tree and its importance as a signpost for Indigenous ancestors.

The group then visited local Elder Uncle Keith, who spoke to students about Indigenous bush foods, including witchetty grubs.

Three students were brave enough to try one, although only one managed to fully swallow it.

Ms Job said one student told her afterwards it was “probably just the best day that I’ve had this year”.

She said the school had wanted to take students out on Country for some time and the day had provided a valuable opportunity to finally do so.

The performance and cultural activities also reflected the message behind Tambo’s recently released children’s album, 'I Am Me'.

Created after almost three years of touring schools and community events, the album combines original songs with reworked childhood favourites, contemporary pop, dance and hip-hop influences, Gamilaraay language and First Nations storytelling.

Tambo said he saw a gap for contemporary music with the energy and production young listeners enjoy, but with lyrics appropriate for children.

“I was like, how can we create something that’s still thumping, has all the production and the sounds that they’re craving, but is age appropriate?” he said.

His visit to Young came during a busy period for Tambo, who will also perform at the Parkes Elvis Festival before heading to the Tamworth Country Music Festival with 'You’re the Voice: A Celebration of the John Farnham Songbook'.

He also confirmed another album is on the way, with upcoming performances expected to offer audiences an early glimpse of the new body of work.

Despite his wider performances and recording projects, Tambo said the schools tour remained grounded in a simple commitment to show up for young people wherever they are.

“If a school reaches out with 4000 kids, we’ll be there, and if a school reaches out with 13 kids, we’ll be there,” he said.

“If we’re going to commit to being there with the next generation and we’re going to give back, we’re going to do that on the biggest scale we can and try not to say no.”

For Young High School students, the day brought those messages together through music, resilience, culture and connection to Country.