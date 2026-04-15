The Galong Memorial Hall has stood for more than a century — a place where life in all its forms has passed through its doors. Built 104 years ago, the hall has witnessed wars and weddings, droughts and dances, farewells and celebrations. It’s a building shaped not just by time, but by the people who have gathered inside it.

On Wednesday, April 15, that story continues, as the Festival of Small Halls returns to Galong with a night of music, connection and community spirit.

This year’s touring artists, Australian act Tullara and Canadian musician Joe H Henry, will bring the kind of intimate, high-quality performances the festival is known for — music that feels as much like a conversation as a concert.

But before the touring acts take the stage, the night will begin with something closer to home.

Opening the show is Black Dog Blues Band — featuring Galong local, Wayne on lead vocals and harmonica, alongside Binalong guitarist, Jack, whose talent has been turning heads across the region.

Together, they promise a set that can shift effortlessly from rock and roll energy to the warmth of blues and funk — the kind of sound that feels right at home in a hall like this.

The Festival of Small Halls has built its reputation on bringing exceptional artists into regional communities, creating performances where distance disappears and connection takes centre stage. Each show is hosted by local volunteers, turning every event into something uniquely shaped by the town itself.

In Galong, that means more than just music.

The Galong Progress Association will serve a country-style supper during the interval — included in the ticket price — with a mix of hot and cold food and options for vegetarians. It’s a chance for people to step away from the stage, catch up with neighbours, and continue the kind of conversations that have always been part of the hall’s story.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with tea and coffee available, before the show begins at 7pm. For more information visit: https://festivalofsmallhalls.com/galong-2026

Supported locally by Hilltops Council and Graymont Mine, the event is part of a national tour that connects small communities across Australia through a shared love of live music.

For Galong, it’s another chapter in a long and living history — one where the hall once again fills with sound, laughter and the simple joy of people coming together.