Visitors to one of Murrumburrah’s most iconic attractions now have a new place to sit, relax and take in the story of a true Australian legend, with the installation of a new bench seat at the Bill the Bastard site - completed just in time for ANZAC Day.

The new seat is more than just a practical addition. It is a great example of how one local idea can make a real difference in the community.

The project began when local resident Deb Hill suggested adding seating to the site after being inspired by the Dare to Dream workshop series facilitated through the Harden-Murrumburrah Regional Development Corporation (HRDC). The workshops encouraged residents to think positively about the future of the twin towns and to recognise that every individual has the power to contribute to community progress.

After identifying the opportunity, Deb approached HRDC with the idea. HRDC CEO Melissa Pinney then worked with the Kruger Trust to secure funding for the purchase and installation of the seat.

The project was also made possible through generous hands-on support from Deb’s husband Kev Hill and local tradesman, Scott Chesworth, with both men volunteering their time to prepare and finish the concrete slab before installing the bench seat.

The timing of the installation is especially fitting, as the upgraded site was ready to welcome visitors over the ANZAC Day period, when interest in the story of Bill the Bastard is traditionally strong.

The result is a stylish and durable bench that complements the popular tourism site while providing comfort for locals and travellers alike.

The Bill the Bastard memorial continues to attract strong visitation from across the region and beyond, drawing people interested in the remarkable story of the legendary war horse and his links to Murrumburrah. The addition of seating enhances the visitor experience and encourages people to spend more time at the site.

Already, many tourists have been spotted enjoying the new bench seat, with visitors stopping to rest, take photos and appreciate the surroundings.

Melissa Pinney said the project showed what can happen when community ideas are backed by action.

“This started with one local resident seeing an opportunity to make something better,” she said.

“It is a reminder that good ideas matter, and when people step forward, positive things can happen for the whole community.”

The new seat is another welcome feature at one of Harden-Murrumburrah’s best-known visitor drawcards - and another sign that small ideas can create lasting improvements.