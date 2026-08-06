People experiencing a mental health emergency will soon be connected to more appropriate, health-led support in their communities under a new health-led response model.

The new model, designed in consultation with NSW Health, NSW Police, unions and advocacy groups, will mean people who call Triple Zero (000) during a mental health crisis can be connected with a new dedicated team of mental health experts who will assess their needs, provide immediate support, and connect them with the care that's right for them.

That could include being connected to counselling, local mental health services, or the new specialist Mental Health Acute Assessment Team within NSW Ambulance.

Community and staff safety will remain the highest priority in all emergency situations, Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley and Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson said in an announcement on 30 July.

NSW Police will continue to attend mental health incidents and emergencies where the police are the most appropriate agency to attend.

“Police have worked cooperatively with NSW Health to develop this model of care. It is critical that people experiencing mental health emergencies get the care they need,” Ms Catley said.

“Police will always respond when a police response is required to ensure public safety and the safety of those responding. That does not change.”

The new model is backed by more than $270 million in NSW Government funding over 10 years.

The funding will establish a statewide Virtual Mental Health Hub within NSW Ambulance, along with eight Mental Health Acute Assessment Teams which will be based across areas of high need in NSW operating 12 hours per day, seven days per week.

The NSW Government has been designing the new health-led response model following a series of mental health emergencies that highlighted the need to strengthen the way responses are coordinated across emergency services.

Consultation has involved NSW Health, NSW Police, unions and advocacy groups, including families who have experienced the devastating impacts of mental health emergencies.

Ms Catley and Ms Jackson said it responds directly to recommendations from the Bondi Junction Coronial Inquest, the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into community mental health care and the NSW Police Force review of mental health incident responses, all of which called for stronger health-led responses and better coordination between services.

The new Mental Health Acute Assessment Teams will include a paramedic and specialist mental health nurse who will provide in-person support for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

They will assess people’s needs, connect them with ongoing care where needed, and help arrange transport to a NSW Health facility if required.

A Virtual Mental Health Hub will also provide real-time clinical advice to frontline responders attending mental health incidents, helping them make safer and more informed decisions.

More than 100 new full-time roles will be created as the model is rolled out, ensuring the service can be expanded safely and sustainably.

“When someone is experiencing a mental health crisis, they need the right care from the right people and that’s exactly what this new health-led responder approach will do,” Ms Jackson said.

“We know this reform has taken time, and that’s because it really matters. We have worked carefully with consumers, carers, clinicians, industrial bodies, and partner agencies to design a model that is safe, effective and equitable to ensure it meets the community’s needs.

“The important thing to remember is that there is no change for the community, you should still call Triple Zero (000) in an emergency.

“The difference is that now when people call Triple Zero (000) during a mental health crisis, they can be connected with clinical support earlier and cared for in the least restrictive way possible.”

The new health-led model will complement existing services, including the Police Ambulance and Clinical Early Response (PACER) program, which will continue supporting police and paramedics responding to mental health incidents in the community.

The approach has been shaped by the UK’s Right Care Right Person Program and informed by extensive consultation with mental health consumers, carers, peak bodies, special interest groups, Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations, service providers, the workforce and their industrial bodies.

Ms Catley and Ms Jackson said consultation on the implementation of the health-led responder model will continue.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call Triple Zero (000).

If you or someone you know needs specialist mental health care, please call the Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511. It is a free service operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is staffed by trained mental health professionals who offer mental health advice, and referrals to local mental health services.