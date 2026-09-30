Police Remembrance Day marked in Young

National Police Remembrance Day was marked across the nation on Tuesday 29 September, with a small ceremony held in Young to commemorate officers who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty. In attendance were on and off duty police, retired officers and members of NSW Ambulance, as well as noted local dignitaries. Acting Inspector Mark Lake officiated the local ceremony, held outside the Young Police Station on Cloete Street. “I was extremely happy with the amount of people who turned up to recognise and be a part of National Police Remembrance Day,” Acting Inspector Lake said. “It was an honour to run the ceremony, and it’s an important day to remember every year, recognising the sacrifices police have paid and remembering them.” Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke was in attendance to lay a wreath, as well as Hilltops Council mayor Brian Ingram and acting general manager Sarah Karaitiana. Hilltops Council mayor Brian Ingram, Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke, Superintendent Linda Bradbury and Acting Inspector Mark Lake. The Young station is a part of the Hume Police District, with similar ceremonies conducted in Goulburn, Yass and Moss Vale. The already sombre day in the police calendar had added emotion this year, with officers around the nation honouring Constable Mia Lay, who died while on duty in Sydney last week. Acting Inspector Lake extended his condolences to her family as part of Police Remembrance Day. “What happened last week to a colleague of ours gives us all a reason to remember and reflect on the work of the police,” he said. NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon also extended his condolences to the family of Constable Lay. “As we honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our community, we also mourn the loss of Constable Lay, whose dedication and commitment to serving others will not be forgotten,” Commissioner Lanyon said.