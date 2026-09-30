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Police Remembrance Day marked in Young

<p>Acting Inspector Mark Lake lays a wreath as part of Police Remembrance day. PHOTOS: Ryan Long</p>\\n
<p>Acting Inspector Mark Lake lays a wreath as part of Police Remembrance day. PHOTOS: Ryan Long</p>\\n

Acting Inspector Mark Lake lays a wreath as part of Police Remembrance day. PHOTOS: Ryan Long

Police heartened by strength of local support on day of remembrance
Russ Haylock
September 30, 2026 • 06:00

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